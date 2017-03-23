Scientists map three-dimensional structure of protein that causes cystic fibrosis

March 23, 2017 at 10:42 PM

Scientists at The Rockefeller University have mapped the three-dimensional structure for one of the more notorious disease-causing molecules in the human body: the protein responsible for the genetic disorder cystic fibrosis. And it looks fishy.

In research described in Cell on March 23, the researchers report that the human structure is almost identical to one they have determined previously for the zebrafish version of the protein.

"With these detailed new reconstructions, we can begin to understand how this protein functions normally, and how errors within it cause cystic fibrosis,"

Cystic fibrosis arises from mutations in a single gene, which encodes a protein that forms a channel through which chloride ions pass in and out of cells. Errors in this protein, called the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), can lead to the accumulation of thick, sticky mucus. The buildup of mucus has the most deadly effects in the lungs, where it can cause potentially fatal breathing problems or respiratory infections.

Although cystic fibrosis is a human disorder, many animals also express CFTR. When the human protein proved difficult to work with in the lab, Chen and her colleagues instead turned to the more-cooperative zebrafish version. Among other things, they used it to map the location of disease-causing mutations--findings that can now be applied to studying how the faulty human protein can spark disease.

Two researchers from Chen's lab, Fangyu Liu, a graduate student, and Zhe Zhang, a postdoc, led the effort to resolve the configuration of the human CFTR using an imaging technique known as cryo-electron microscopy, which has allowed researchers to take pictures, down to the level of atoms, of many previously intractable molecules. The structure of the human protein, like that of the zebrafish version, was determined using

With new clues from the human structure, the researchers went on to explore the mechanism by which the channel becomes activated and the events that lead it to open and close, with help from David C. Gadsby, Patrick A. Gerschel Family Professor at Rockefeller and László Csanády of Hungary's Semmelweis University, a former graduate student in Gadsby's lab.

Source:

http://newswire.rockefeller.edu/2017/03/23/new-study-resolves-the-structure-of-the-human-protein-that-causes-cystic-fibrosis/

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Brexit impact on science and medicine

It's very difficult to say precisely, but certainly it will have an impact on collaborative work, especially for young companies and academic labs.

