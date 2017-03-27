Canadian-born children, youth at greater risk of unintentional firearm injury than immigrants

Children and youth born in Canada are at higher risk of unintentional injury from guns compared with immigrant children and youth, although certain subgroups of immigrants and refugees are at higher risk of assault-related injury, found a study published http://www.cmaj.ca/site/press/cmaj.160850.pdf in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

"As pediatricians, part of our role is to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients. Our findings indicate that this is a conversation we should be having with our patients and their families, particularly with these newly identified high-risk populations," says lead author Dr. Natasha Saunders, staff physician in Paediatric Medicine and Associate Scientist at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, Ontario.

In Canada, there is an average of 1300 gun (firearm)-related deaths each year and many more injuries. As the population in Canada changes, it is important to understand what populations are at risk of injury or death. However, there is little evidence on firearm injuries in Canadian children and youth, or on the risk in the immigrant population.

To fill this gap and to identify potential at-risk groups, researchers looked at information on firearm injuries from 2008 to 2012 in 4 million children and youth up to age 24, using health and administrative databases from the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES). They included Canadian-born children and youth, immigrants and refugees, and looked at patterns associated with rural and urban areas.

Key findings:

  • Canadian-born youth, particularly males, have the highest rates of unintentional firearm injury compared with immigrant youth. (Canadian-born males have 12.4 unintentional injuries per 100 000 people versus immigrant males with 7.2 unintentional injuries per 100 000 people).
  • Twenty-five percent of firearm injuries are assault-related.
  • The risk of being a victim of firearm assault for refugees is 43% higher than for Canadian-born youth.
  • Immigrant children and youth from Africa are almost 3 times as likely, and those from Central America are more than 4 times as likely, to be a victim of firearm assault compared with Canadian-born youth.
  • Young people living in rural settings are twice as likely to experience unintentional firearm injury compared to those living in cities, who are more likely to be victims of gun violence.

Related Stories

"Most pediatricians in Ontario probably have not seen families who have been impacted by the effects of guns, but I think we would all agree than 1 child or youth injured by a gun is too many," says senior author Dr. Astrid Guttmann, chief science officer at ICES and staff pediatrician and senior associate scientist at SickKids. "The majority of these injuries are unintentional and entirely preventable, making this an important public health problem that needs to be addressed with targeted prevention programs."

The authors note that the immigrant paradox, which theorizes that immigrants have better health outcomes than native-born people, was not seen in the subgroups of children and youth from Africa and Central America.

"Prevention strategies for firearm safety should target nonimmigrant youth as well as these newly identified high-risk immigrant populations," the authors conclude.

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds reductions in volume of gray matter in the brains of children with obstructive sleep apnea
Researchers develop way to adjust BMI values for children of different ethnicities
ISPOR: Study estimates health costs for childhood and adolescent cancer
Smartphones can help parents, caregivers to improve health outcomes for kids, research shows
Orthodontic treatment becomes tough for most children with severe overjet
Researchers find lower academic performance among children prenatally exposed to alcohol
Children born to older mothers are at an advantage, report researchers
Study links ADHD drug use to improved reading skills among children with dyslexia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Women who have surgery for their prolapse have a 3 in 10 chance of needing at least one more operation, so the success rate is not great. Gynecologists hoped that using non-absorbable synthetic mesh or biological graft material as a patch to reinforce their standard repairs, the success rate would get better.

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New partnership to address nutritional needs of young disaster victims