New report suggests older adults as powerful allies in addressing climate change

March 28, 2017 at 10:23 PM

Older adults are powerful allies in addressing climate change, according to "Gray and Green Together: Climate Change in an Aging World," the latest edition of Public Policy & Aging Report (PP&AR) from The Gerontological Society of America (GSA).

Research shows that older adults are at risk for the effects of extreme weather events and climate change; but they are also a potential resource for climate action. The new PP&AR highlights ways that this demographic can meet the climate change challenge on behalf of themselves, their descendants, and the population at large.

Bucknell University professor and GSA Fellow Michael A. Smyer, PhD, played a central role in organizing the new publication. He currently is a Civic Innovation Fellow at Stanford University's Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (the d.school), where he is combining human-centered design, gerontology, and climate communication strategies to engage older adults on climate change.

Related Stories

"This is a timely issue of PP&AR," Smyer said. "Older adults represent a growing and largely untapped resource on climate action. The articles represent a range of views about that resource and how to engage them."

The first steps older adults can take are individually oriented, the PP&AR demonstrates. For some, it is driving less; for others, it is having an energy audit; for someone else, it is saving energy by washing clothes in cold water.

Eventually, several articles contend, older adults need to exert leadership in their families and communities -- making sure that local, state, and federal office holders understand that they are concerned about climate change and taking actions that will contribute a better future for future generations.

"Importantly, however, the authors do not see older adults solely as victims of climate change but also as leaders of climate action," Smyer said. "The time is now for that action -- those 60 and above have time, talent, and a desire for a sense of purpose as they reap the benefits of their longevity bonus."

Public Policy & Aging Report is a publication of the National Academy on an Aging Society, the policy institute of The Gerontological Society of America (GSA). As the nation's oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to research, education, and practice in the field of aging, GSA's principal mission -- and that of its 5,500+ members -- is to advance the study of aging and disseminate information among scientists, decision makers, and the general public. GSA's structure also includes an educational unit, the Association for Gerontology in Higher Education.

Source:

https://www.geron.org/press-room/press-releases/2017-press-releases/733-can-intergenerational-cooperation-defeat-climate-change

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Life sciences is one of the Welsh Government’s nine priority sectors for the economy, in which it is supporting industry-led investment. The Life Sciences Hub Wales, in Cardiff, was opened in July 2014 with the aim of increasing the sector’s contribution to the Welsh economy by more than £1 billion by 2022.

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Women who have surgery for their prolapse have a 3 in 10 chance of needing at least one more operation, so the success rate is not great. Gynecologists hoped that using non-absorbable synthetic mesh or biological graft material as a patch to reinforce their standard repairs, the success rate would get better.

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

