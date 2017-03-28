New study explores biomechanics of head injury in pediatric patients

March 28, 2017 at 8:55 AM

The biomechanics of head injury in youths (5 to 18 years of age) have been poorly understood. A new study reported in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics set out to determine what biomechanical characteristics predispose youths with concussions to experience transient or persistent postconcussion symptoms.

Background. A form of traumatic brain injury, concussion is usually caused by a blow to the head or some other event that causes the brain to suddenly shift position within the skull. Various symptoms are associated with concussion: headache, dizziness, confusion, visual problems, concentration difficulties, irritability, depression, and more. Some young patients experience concussion-related symptoms for only a short time, but for others, symptoms linger. When symptoms resolve within a few weeks after the incident, they are known as transient post-concussion symptoms (TPCSs); when three or more concussion-related symptoms last more than four weeks after the incident, they are called persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCSs).

The Study. To determine the biomechanics of head impacts leading to transient or persistent post-concussion symptoms in youths, a Canadian group of concussion researchers recruited patients 5 to 18 years of age, who had been treated for concussion at any of nine emergency departments within the Pediatric Emergency Research Canada (PERC) network. A questionnaire about the incident was completed by patients or their parents/guardians; the questions elicited information about the type of head impact, what surface impacted the head, and what area of the head was impacted, as well as a detailed description of the event. Based on the information provided by the questionnaires, the researchers were able to reconstruct individual head-impact events in their laboratory. Completed questionnaires from 233 pediatric patients (182 with TPCSs and 51 with PPCSs) had sufficient information to recreate the head-impact event.

The reconstructions of concussion scenarios were restricted to head impacts resulting from a vertical, gravity-related fall—onto the floor, grass, or ice, for example. Falls may have occurred in the home or during a sports event, from a height or standing position. Youths may have worn helmets or been bareheaded at the time of impact. All of this information was taken into account in the reconstruction.

To simulate head impacts in youths with transient or persistent symptoms, the researchers used a headform, approximately the size of the patient's head, and a monorail drop rig that dropped the headform onto an anvil at an impact velocity estimated for each head-impact incident. The surface of the anvil impacted by the headform was covered by material corresponding to the surface struck by the patient's head: concrete, hardwood, grass, ice, etc. The angle of the headform when dropped was adjusted so that the area of impact on the headform corresponded to the site of impact on the patient's head. If the patient had been wearing a helmet and/or mask at the time of injury, a similar helmet or mask was used in the simulation.

Related Stories

In addition to physical models of head impact, the researchers used computational and finite element models to determine force, energy, peak linear and rotational acceleration, and maximal principal strain in brain tissue, and to measure cumulative strain damage associated with falls in the young patients. The researchers then compared values for these variables between patients with TPCSs and those with PPCSs. They found no statistically significant differences between the two patient groups for any of these variables.

The researchers also examined whether one or more of the biomechanical variables could predict the occurrence of persistent symptoms (PPCSs). Again they found no statistically significant evidence that any of the biomechanical variables examined led to PPCSs, although "a trend shown for some variables indicated larger magnitudes of response were associated with PPCSs."

An important finding in these pediatric patients was "higher brain tissue strain responses for lower energy and impact velocities than those measured in adults, suggesting that youths are at higher risk of concussive injury at lower event severities."

Using the same techniques in head-injured adults, the researchers previously were able to identify statistically significant differences between patient groups. They offer several suggestions as to why this was not the case with youths and suggest other means by which one may be able to differentiate TPCSs from PPCSs, such as structural magnetic resonance imaging, diffusion tensor imaging, and arterial spin labeling. They also pose the possibility that PPCSs may be related more to the amount of brain tissue altered by the injury than to symptomology. Future biomechanical studies of pediatric brain injury, the investigators suggest, should include quantitative measures of the injury linked to clinical outcomes, patient predisposition, and history of concussion.

Although this study was unable to definitively identify biomechanical variables that differentiate between TPCSs and PPCSs in youths, the researchers believe it is the first biomechanical analysis of a large number of pediatric concussion cases. Thus the data collected can be used in later investigations of youth concussions, both as a reference for future studies and as validation of the physical and computation models that were used.

Details of the study are reported in the article, "Pediatric concussion: biomechanical differences between outcomes of transient and persistent (> 4 weeks) postconcussion symptoms," by Andrew Post, Ph.D., and colleagues (published online today in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics [http://www.thejns.org/doi/full/10.3171/2016.11.PEDS16383]).

When asked about the importance of this paper, Dr. Post stated, "This work is the first to examine the biomechanics of brain injury for youth using these types of methods. It has provided the first look into the mechanics of injury and provides a detailed dataset from which to improve our understanding of brain trauma in pediatric populations."

Source:

Journal of Neurosurgery

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Penn study reveals new patterns of coordinated development in the brain during adolescence
Study shows effect of spiritual retreats on neurotransmitter systems in the brain
Study finds increased body fat in childhood brain cancer survivors
Postnatal depression in dads
Medications that increase effect of natural brain opioids may be better way to reduce anxiety
Study reveals link between endovascular procedures and microbleeding in the brain
Deep brain stimulation could be effective treatment option for patients with severe depressions
New clinical approach offers hope for patients with aggressive brain cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Life sciences is one of the Welsh Government’s nine priority sectors for the economy, in which it is supporting industry-led investment. The Life Sciences Hub Wales, in Cardiff, was opened in July 2014 with the aim of increasing the sector’s contribution to the Welsh economy by more than £1 billion by 2022.

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Women who have surgery for their prolapse have a 3 in 10 chance of needing at least one more operation, so the success rate is not great. Gynecologists hoped that using non-absorbable synthetic mesh or biological graft material as a patch to reinforce their standard repairs, the success rate would get better.

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Brain makes new connections in blind people to enhance compensatory abilities