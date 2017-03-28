Scientists reveal novel drug delivery approach to fight swine flu at gene level

March 28, 2017 at 8:11 AM

Scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University together with their colleagues from St. Petersburg and London have elaborated a new approach to deliver anti-viral RNAi to target cells against H1N1 influenza virus infection. Drug encapsulating via a combination of layer-by-layer technique and sol-gel chemistry allows beating swine flu at the gene level. The first test showed an 80% drop in virus protein synthesis.

A research was conducted by scientists from the Novel Dosage Laboratory, RASA Center at TPU, Pavlov First Saint Petersburg State Medical University, Research Institute of Influenza of Ministry of Healthcare of the Russian Federation and Queen Mary University of London School of Engineering and Materials Science. Scientists from Gorbacheva Research Institute of Pediatric Hematology and Transplantation also took an active part in the research.

A new method to fight influenza A (H1N1) virus is focused on training our body to produce interferons (proteins that make our body immune to the virus) faster.

Related Stories

The obtained results can be applied to a new delivery system of antiviral drugs to fight with various influenza types.

The article Hybrid inorganic-organic capsules for efficient intracellular delivery of novel siRNAs against influenza A (H1N1) virus infection was published in Scientific Reports.

TPU scientists suggest activating cell immune system with hybrid spherical microcontainers that contain antiviral RNAs (Ribonucleic Acids).

"We used short interfering RNA, which interact with matrix RNA (mRNA) of the influenza virus. This leads to degradation of "viral" RNA, preventing its translation on ribosomes into a protein encoded by it, thereby reducing the viral gene expression," says one of the main co-authors of the research Alexander Timin, a JRF of the Novel Dosage Laboratory at Tomsk RASA Center.

The delivery of microcontainers with short interfering RNA is ensured within the human body through respiratory tract - nasal sinuses. In the sinus cavity the microcontainers degrade and release RNA into cells, which results in the transfection and therefore enhances immunity against influenza virus.

"For the first time we have developed an approach of efficient matrix RNA delivery through encapsulation into new hybrid microcarriers obtained by integration of LbL technique and sol-gel method. Three types of siRNA against influenza A (H1N1) virus infection were encapsulated in hybrid carriers. Such hybrid carriers have several advantages: low toxicity, efficient intracellular delivery and protection of siRNA against premature degradation prior to reaching the target cells. The results obtained may be used for new antiviral delivery that will further contribute to efficient fight with influenza virus," the article reports.

According to scientists, the first laboratory test showed that such interaction results in an 80% drop of virus proteins.

Source:

https://tpu.ru/en/about/tpu_today/news/view?id=1621

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

OTUD6B gene mutations linked to physical and intellectual deficits
Multipronged study of schizophrenia-associated syndrome receives $3.1 million NIH grant
Data protection in medical research: Computer scientists crack anonymity of genetic information
Simple behavioral economics technique may help increase flu vaccination rates
Inner ear gene therapy holds promise for treating patients with hearing loss and dizziness
Researchers uncover gene mutation that may provide answers to unexplained female infertility
Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborates with CGT Catapult to create seamless cell and gene therapy supply chain
New study correlates 80 cancer-related gene mutations with 34 AML subgroups

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Life sciences is one of the Welsh Government’s nine priority sectors for the economy, in which it is supporting industry-led investment. The Life Sciences Hub Wales, in Cardiff, was opened in July 2014 with the aim of increasing the sector’s contribution to the Welsh economy by more than £1 billion by 2022.

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Women who have surgery for their prolapse have a 3 in 10 chance of needing at least one more operation, so the success rate is not great. Gynecologists hoped that using non-absorbable synthetic mesh or biological graft material as a patch to reinforce their standard repairs, the success rate would get better.

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds steady increase in BRCA testing among low-risk women