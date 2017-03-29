Researchers use mathematical modeling to raise density of bones badly degraded by osteoporosis

March 29, 2017 at 10:13 PM

They may seem rigid and set in their ways, but your bones are actually under constant construction and deconstruction. They give up their nutrient treasures (calcium) to the body and then rebuild in a constant give-and-take sort of rhythm.

When that rhythm shifts with advancing age or the onset of osteoporosis, the rebuilding process decreases. Bones lose density and strength and become more prone to fracture.

More than 10 million people in the United States live with osteoporosis and the resulting fractures demand more than $17 billion in related health care each year.

Now two University of Delaware researchers and their students have joined forces - applying the mathematical modeling expertise of one to the biological inquiry of the other - to point the way to a promising remedy.

The biologist - Anja Nohe - has shown that treating a mouse with a peptide known as CK2.3 increases bone mineral density. The mathematician/engineer - Prasad Dhurjati - has calculated estimated dosages for human beings.

According to their model, injections of CK2.3 can raise bone mineral density of bones badly degraded by osteoporosis back to healthy levels.

Their work has just been published in Pharmacometrics and Systems Pharmacology.

Bone mineral density is affected by two processes: bone formation and bone degradation. Current drug treatments, especially bisphosphonates, address the cells involved in bone degradation (osteoclasts). Only the approved drug PTH addresses the cells involved in bone formation (osteoblasts) but doctors must prescribe bisphosphonates with it to target bone degradation simultaneously. The peptide used in this research -- CK2.3 -- is the only one that decreases bone degradation while simultaneously increasing bone formation.

Mathematical modeling

Dhurjati has published mathematical models for many different systems. The professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering (with a joint appointment in mathematical sciences and biological sciences) has 40 years of research experience and is an often-cited author. His recent modeling work in biological sciences has included: autism spectrum disorders, leukemia, spinal muscular atrophy, dosages of lithium for pregnant women who have bipolar disorder, the gut microbiome and plant disease.

Models can be of many different kinds -- conceptual models, simple pictorial connection maps, a set of rules or a complex set of mathematical equations. Dhurjati looks at various types to make sense of the time-varying interactions between variables in the entire system. This allows for meaningful analysis of the enormous amount of data researchers are generating in almost every field.

"My focus is on converting data to knowledge using models," he said. "I want more students to work in this domain."

Related Stories

High-speed computers are sophisticated tools that are made more valuable with good models, he said. Reliable models based on good data can save time, money and many laboratory animals.

"A math model cannot capture the full complexity of a mouse or a human," he said. "I'm not claiming that; however, as you interface math with experiments and as you interface math with reality, the models become better and more reliable."

In this case, the work included students from four departments - Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Biological Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biomedical Engineering -- some at graduate-level study, some undergraduate.

Nohe's team designed the mimetic peptide CK2.3 and showed that it increased bone mineral density in a mouse model by blocking the CK2 protein's interaction with the BMPR1a protein -- an interruption that allows the cells that form new bone (osteoblasts) to increase. Subcutaneous (below the skin) injection increased bone formation in the crown of the skull (known as calvaria), while systemic injection decreased bone degradation and increased bone mineral density.

Dhurjati's team used that information to calculate ideal dosages for healthy humans and those with osteoporosis. A mouse and a human are different in many ways, Dhurjati said, so calculating a dosage is more complex than just adjusting for differences in weight, for example.

Dhurjati developed part of the model using the concepts in physiology-based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) models pioneered by the late Kenneth Bischoff, UD professor of chemical engineering for many years. Such models can be used to calculate how a pharmaceutical molecule distributes in different parts of the body.

In this case, Dhurjati needed to know what the local concentration of CK2.3 would be at the site where bone is formed. Once this was determined, another math model was used to calculate bone mineral density.

These considerations prevent a proposed remedy from becoming a toxin, and the model can address such questions as how much to take, how often, whether it should be taken by mouth or injection and how to adjust for age, gender, ethnicity, height, weight, overall health. The collaboration between Nohe and Dhurjati has been underway for some time and has produced other insights into biological questions.

"She's a believer in models," he said. "These are two different cultures. Biology emphasizes qualitative details, and engineering relies more on mathematical models. But if the two cultures can communicate, that brings new ways of looking at the same problem."

Source:

http://www.udel.edu/udaily/2017/march/modeling-osteoporosis-treatment/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

French osteoporosis expert wins 2017 IOF Committee of National Societies Medal
Liver damage caused by low protein diet can be repaired, study finds
South Asian women could be at greater risk of developing osteoporosis in later life, study finds
Scientists map three-dimensional structure of protein that causes cystic fibrosis
Scientists show p300 protein may stop MDS from developing into leukemia
Scientists crack crystal structure of entire ZIKV NS5 protein
Study identifies protein as potential therapeutic target for pancreatic cancer
Researchers unravel how drug interacts with ribosome to halt protein production

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Life sciences is one of the Welsh Government’s nine priority sectors for the economy, in which it is supporting industry-led investment. The Life Sciences Hub Wales, in Cardiff, was opened in July 2014 with the aim of increasing the sector’s contribution to the Welsh economy by more than £1 billion by 2022.

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Women who have surgery for their prolapse have a 3 in 10 chance of needing at least one more operation, so the success rate is not great. Gynecologists hoped that using non-absorbable synthetic mesh or biological graft material as a patch to reinforce their standard repairs, the success rate would get better.

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers map key Zika virus protein to accelerate search for cure