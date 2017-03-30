HIMSS Analytics: Study examines strengths, weaknesses of mobile technology use in U.S. hospitals

HIMSS Analytics® has released its most recent 2017 Essentials Brief: Mobile Study, which provides an overview of the current use of mobile technology - specifically smart phones and tablets - in U.S. hospitals. Essential Briefs are market research studies focused on identifying salient topics in the healthcare IT space that highlight mind share, market share and market opportunity of specific healthcare software technologies.

Health IT researchers from HIMSS Analytics examined the strengths and weaknesses of mobile technology use by U.S. healthcare organizations. To uncover areas that have the most promise for the healthcare market, participants were asked to provide thoughts on future needs to ensure further integration of smartphone/tablet mobile technology. Responses from healthcare professionals who took part in the study indicate that continued innovation and development specific to addressing the healthcare market are of the utmost importance, specifically in data access, security, coordination, and in improving care quality and workflow efficiencies.

"The findings from our Mobile Study are significant because this is feedback gathered directly from healthcare providers," said Brendan FitzGerald, director of research, HIMSS Analytics. "We know innovation is necessary, and this study identifies key areas where mobile technology can be most beneficial to providers. For example, access to data is huge - and this is true for both patients and organizational stakeholders. Hospitals can leverage mobile devices to access patient data across care settings, while patients can use mobile technology to access their own data."

This single-point-in-time market snapshot study provides specific insight from clinicians, department heads, IT professionals and C-Suite members nationwide.

Highlights of the study include: