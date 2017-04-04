Oral tumeric spray by BetterYou honored at the Natural and Organic Awards 2017

April 4, 2017 at 1:34 PM

Harnessing the well-documented healing properties of Turmeric with superior absorption, the world’s first Turmeric Oral Spray has been honoured at one of the industry’s most prestigious award ceremonies.

Developed by health pioneers BetterYou, this new and innovative oral spray has been voted ‘Best New Health and Nutrition Product’ in the Natural and Organic Awards 2017 after being unveiled at this year’s Natural and Organic Products Europe Show.

Utilising the science of molecular encapsulation, usually reserved for pharmaceutical development, BetterYou’s Turmeric Oral Spray guarantees superior absorption to tablets, through its unique delivery mechanism which bypasses the digestive system.

This innovative process ensures the turmeric remains soluble, delivering it directly into the bloodstream via the soft tissue in the mouth.

This pioneering formulation ensures a greater uptake of the three active curcuminoids, with growing evidence of numerous health benefits including anti-inflammatory properties and a high antioxidant capacity that helps to reduce radical damage in the body.

Turmeric is notoriously poorly absorbed within the gut, along our modern diets, increased stress levels and an aging population means that our digestive efficiency is worsening with malabsorption issues.

Using natural ingredients, the orange flavoured formulation bypasses the digestive system through the inner cheek.

The unique formulation uses Cyclodextrin Encapsulation to increase bioavailability, improve taste and reduce staining.

BetterYou’s range of vitamin oral sprays represent a new dimension in convenient and effective supplementation, boasting partnership in a growing number of absorption trials including a three-year clinical study with the University of Sheffield.

Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director of BetterYou said:

We are thrilled that our new Turmeric Oral Spray has been recognised by voters as the Best Health and Nutrition Product. This was our seventh year exhibiting at NOPE and we were excited to reveal this ground breaking development to our oral spray range, particularly with it being a ‘world first’."

“Turmeric is not water soluble and therefore has poor bioavailability, with studies showing as low as one per cent absorption from the gut.

“Our Turmeric Oral Spray delivers superior absorption by enhancing solubility and bypassing the digestive system, guaranteeing unbeatable uptake of active curcuminoids through a simple yet effective daily oral spray."

BetterYou is proud to deliver pioneering alternatives to tablets and capsules ensuring superior absorption - guaranteed.

Source:

BetterYou

