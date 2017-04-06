BWH researchers develop ‘age-predicting clock’ for studying how to extend lifespan

April 6, 2017 at 1:19 AM

Lots of factors can contribute to how fast an organism ages: diet, genetics and environmental interventions can all influence lifespan. But in order to understand how each factor influences aging -- and which ones may help slow its progression -- researchers need an accurate biomarker, a clock that distinguishes between chronological and biological age. A traditional clock can measure the passage of chronological time and chronological age, but a so-called epigenetic clock can measure biological age. Epigenetic clocks already exist to reflect the pace of aging in humans, but in order to measure and test the effects of interventions in the lab, BWH investigators have developed an age-predicting clock designed for studies in mice. The new clock accurately predicts mouse biological age and the effects of genetic and dietary factors, giving the scientific community a new tool to better understand aging and test new interventions. Their results are published this week in Cell Metabolism.

Related Stories

To develop their "clock," researchers took blood samples from 141 mice and, from among two million sites, pinpointed 90 sites from across the methylome that can predict biological age. (The methylome refers to all of the sites in the genome where chemical changes known as methylation take place, changing how and when DNA information is read.) The team then tested the effects of interventions that are known to increase lifespan and delay aging, including calorie restriction and gene knockouts. They also used the clock to measure the biological ages of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which resemble younger blood.

The research team hopes that their technique will be useful for researchers who are studying new aging interventions in the lab. Currently, it can take years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to study mice over their lifespans and determine the effectiveness of a single intervention. Although it is no small feat to sequence the entire methylome, the new clock could allow for studies to be carried out much faster and on a larger scale.

"This is a new and much needed tool for studying how changes in diet, environment, genetic manipulations and more can influence health and lifespan," said corresponding author Vadim Gladyshev, PhD, of BWH's Division of Genetics. "Our hope is that researchers will be able to use this biomarker for aging to find new interventions that can extend lifespan, examine conditions that support rejuvenation and study the biology of aging and lifespan control."

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Genetic screening and counseling likely to benefit childhood cancer survivors, study suggests
Researchers uncover novel genetic links underlying Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy
Scientists develop new tool to analyse single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant blood cancers
Researchers discover possible new route to regenerating function lost in diabetes
High concentrations of stress hormone affect DNA processes and mental health
High-fat maternal diet may change immune response of offsprings' respiratory system
Advanced image analysis technique identifies genetic cell mutations in patients with lung cancer
New research finds that statins may have potential role in lowering risk of venous thromboembolism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

The pharmaceuticalisation of sleep, put simply, refers to the ways in which sleep becomes a site for manipulation or augmentation through pharmaceutical use. There are different ways in which sleep can be pharmaceuticalised – for example we can use pharmaceuticals to induce sleep, to consolidate broken sleep, or to prevent or delay sleep.

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study provides new understanding of molecular mechanisms of HPV-induced tumors