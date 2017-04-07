Visually impaired musician receives gift of sight through Augmented Reality developed by NuEyes

April 7, 2017 at 8:05 PM

Two weeks ago, Robert "BlindDog" Cook received the gift of sight through Augmented Reality developed by NuEyes featuring ODG Smartglasses in California. Philip Monroe of TxEyeTech is the Texas distributor for NuEyes that demonstrated the glasses for BlindDog.

Robert "BlindDog" Cook is a visually impaired singer-song writer from Memphis TN. Living in Marshall, Texas where he regularly performs for the patrons of the Blue Frog Grill.

With help from a Go-Fund-Me account set up by his daughter and donations from the community, Robert "BlindDog" Cook raised the funds needed to purchase the NuEyes featuring ODG Smartglasses. The campaign was so popular that he raised enough money to purchase an additional pair which he plans to give to an 11 year old boy who is visually impaired in Dallas.

The young man will meet Robert "BlindDog" Cook on Friday at 2:00 PM at the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) Center on Vision Loss Dallas, TX to try on the glasses for the first time to see if they help his vision. Demonstrating the glasses will be the president of NuEyes, Justin Moore along with Philip Monroe of TxEyeTech out of Waco, Texas.

"We hope that Robert "BlindDog" Cook will experience many more moments such as this and that this new technology will help him in his mission to empower others with disabilities as well," said Mark Greget, Founder and CEO of NuEyes.

Source:

NuEyes

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
