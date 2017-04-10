Illumina introduces fast, highly accurate Veriseq NIPT Solution in the European Union

April 10, 2017 at 6:17 AM

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced the launch of the VeriSeqNIPT Solution, a CE-IVD marked next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), including CE-IVD marked library prep and analysis software, which enables laboratories in the European Union to bring efficient, highly accurate NIPT in-house. The automated comprehensive solution allows laboratories to screen for certain fetal chromosomal abnormalities in approximately one day.

The VeriSeqNIPT Solution provides accurate information about fetal chromosome status as early as 10 weeks gestation using a single maternal blood draw. This noninvasive screen yields results for trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome), trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome), as well as certain sex chromosome-related disorders. Due to its high-sensitivity and high-specificity (low false-positive and false-negative rates), NGS-based NIPT minimizes the need for invasive testing procedures.

"As a proud partner of Illumina, we are thrilled to soon use the new VeriSeqNIPT protocol to power our NIPT test, Serenity," said Tony Gordon, PhD, Vice President of Business Development for CooperGenomics. "The advances offered by VeriSeq NIPT will allow us to provide results to our clinical partners faster, with high sensitivity and minimal test failures."

By leveraging Illumina paired-end sequencing by synthesis chemistry and incorporating innovations in workflow, instruments and software, the VeriSeqNIPT Solution makes NGS-based NIPT accessible to any laboratory. The automated, reliable solution provides reagents, instruments, installation and training, and offers unprecedented turnaround times; laboratories can process up to 96 samples in approximately one day. To demonstrate performance, Illumina conducted a rigorous supporting clinical accuracy study of over 3,100 maternal samples which determined that the VeriSeqNIPT Solution not only provided highly sensitive and specific results for trisomies 21, 13 and 18, but also demonstrated a high concordance for the sex chromosomal aneuploidies reported.

"The VeriSeqNIPT Solution offers a rapid workflow and unprecedented automation that revolutionizes NIPT. With this validated, CE-IVD marked solution featuring CE-IVD library prep and analysis software, customers can now access highly reliable NGS-based NIPT in their own labs," said Jeff Hawkins, Vice President and General Manager of Reproductive Genetic Health at Illumina. "With this new solution, laboratories can feel confident that they are providing expectant parents with a highly reliable technology that enables accurate results."

Source:

https://www.illumina.com/company/news-center/press-releases/press-release-details.html?newsid=2260864

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Many of the most fundamental, life governing biological processes take place at size and time scales that remain invisible with current imaging technologies. Understanding how the molecules that underlie these processes move, interact and change could pave the way for new treatments, cures and the development of novel drug therapies.

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

There's no solid evidence that we sleep fewer hours today than we ever did, this is something I have gone into large amounts of detail in my book, in my published papers and at a recent meeting at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

The pharmaceuticalisation of sleep, put simply, refers to the ways in which sleep becomes a site for manipulation or augmentation through pharmaceutical use. There are different ways in which sleep can be pharmaceuticalised – for example we can use pharmaceuticals to induce sleep, to consolidate broken sleep, or to prevent or delay sleep.

