Salk Institute receives additional $3 million Glenn Foundation gift to continue aging research

April 10, 2017 at 10:40 PM

The Salk Institute has received a $3 million gift from the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research for the second time in 4 years, enabling the Institute to continue investigating the biology of normal human aging and age-related diseases.

The gift will support the work of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at the Salk Institute, which was established in January 2009 with a $5 million gift from the Glenn Foundation. In 2014, the foundation continued its support of the center with the first $3 million gift. The center draws from 13 of Salk's leading laboratories specializing in genetic analysis, stem cell biology and metabolism research.

"Understanding the effects of biological aging is the first step in the discovery of treatments to delay or cure age-related disease," says Glenn Foundation President Mark R. Collins. "Aging is the climate change of human biology."

The continuing support of the Glenn Foundation, along with Salk's uniquely collaborative culture, positions the center to advance aging research rapidly and to shed light on ways to stave off a variety of age-related diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and Alzheimer's.

Related Stories

The Salk center focuses on a three-level approach: whole systems biology, organ biology and cellular aging biology. Expertise in all three areas is required to understand aging, age-related disease and the difference between healthy and pathological aging.

The center is led by Professor Jan Karlseder of Salk's Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory. Karlseder seeks to understand the functions of telomeres, which are the protein-DNA complexes at the ends of linear chromosomes and are crucial in DNA replication, tumor suppression and aging. Recently, Karlseder's lab discovered that, in stem cells, a balance of telomere elongation and trimming maintains telomere length.

"Learning how to influence this mechanism to maintain telomere length could help ameliorate some of the effects of aging," says Karlseder, holder of Salk's Donald and Darlene Shiley Chair. "Support by the Glenn Foundation to the Salk Institute provides a unique tool for the collaboration of investigators with different backgrounds toward the unified goal of understanding molecular pathways affecting the aging process."

The center will use the Glenn Foundation gift to further support research into the biology of normal aging with the objective of developing interventions to delay its onset and progression, thereby extending the human healthspan. The center was the third of eight institutions to join the Glenn Consortium for Research in Aging, which includes Harvard Medical School, MIT's Department of Biology, Princeton University and the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Source:

http://www.salk.edu/news-release/salks-research-center-aging-receives-additional-3-million-gift-glenn-foundation-medical-research/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

BPS shows potential for increasing aggressiveness of breast cancer, study finds
Researchers identify biomarker for likely aggressive, early-stage breast cancers
Researchers uncover critical pathway that helps pancreatic cancer cells turn off immune system
Scientists find new way to detect prostate cancer by 'sniffing' urine
Researchers discover potential novel strategy for improving immunotherapy against cancer
New antibody test can detect person’s risk for developing HPV-related cancer of the oropharynx
New imaging test can show key enzyme in ovarian cancer to help guide treatment choices
Extreme short and long telomeres linked to increased cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Many of the most fundamental, life governing biological processes take place at size and time scales that remain invisible with current imaging technologies. Understanding how the molecules that underlie these processes move, interact and change could pave the way for new treatments, cures and the development of novel drug therapies.

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

There's no solid evidence that we sleep fewer hours today than we ever did, this is something I have gone into large amounts of detail in my book, in my published papers and at a recent meeting at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
QIAGEN announces commercialization of AdnaTest kit for clinical research in prostate cancer