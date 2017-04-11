USDA announces grant to decrease impact of disasters

April 11, 2017 at 10:59 PM

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) today announced $462,000 in available funding to decrease the impact of disasters through cooperative extension programming. Funding is made through NIFA's Smith-Lever Special Needs Competitive Grants Program (SLSNCGP).

"There has been an increase in the number and severity of disasters, from tornadoes to acts of terrorism," said NIFA Director Sonny Ramaswamy. "This grant program supports innovative, education-based projects that address emergency preparedness and specific responses related to natural and human-made disasters."

The Smith-Lever Special Needs Competitive Grants Program supports quality of life in communities across the United States by addressing disaster preparedness, response, and recovery in the context of food, agriculture, natural resources, and human sciences. SLSNCGP provides information and tools to USDA, stakeholders, and collaborators to improve decision-making in handling disasters. SLSNCGP sponsors targeted projects that enable the Cooperative Extension Service to assist in preparing for, providing an educational response to, and recovering from disasters.

Related Stories

Eligibility is limited to 1862 land-grant institutions in the 50 states and the U.S. territories, American Samoa, Guam, Micronesia, Northern Marianas, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The deadline for applications is May 15, 2017

See the request for applications for details.

Since 2009, NIFA has invested more than $3 million through SLSNCGP. Examples of previously funded projects include Preventing Outbreaks of Avian Influenza Science through Timely Dissemination of Practical Science Based Information, a University of Maryland project that focuses on the importance of biosecurity education and compliance in preventing avian influenza outbreaks. A Mississippi State University grant is a model that includes delivery of emergency preparedness information for teens. This project delivers the certified Teen Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) curriculum, career exploration, smoke alarm awareness, CPR/AED certification, and disaster simulation training to develop sustainable youth preparedness program in each partner state.

Source:

https://www.nifa.usda.gov/announcement/usda-announces-462000-support-disaster-preparedness

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New method for diagnosing flu virus from breath samples could provide faster results
Sexual activity appears to be on the decline among Americans
Mobile device management strategy in healthcare
Swiss doctors planning to specialize in orthopedics should pass mandatory simulator exam
New transgenic mouse could help monitor potential dangers of emerging influenza viruses
University of Miami to begin clinical trial for testing DNA-based Zika vaccine
Uniqsis offers affordable, easy-to-use flow chemistry systems for research and education
Resurgent outbreak of avian influenza underscores need for control efforts at animal source

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Many of the most fundamental, life governing biological processes take place at size and time scales that remain invisible with current imaging technologies. Understanding how the molecules that underlie these processes move, interact and change could pave the way for new treatments, cures and the development of novel drug therapies.

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Dose sparing could increase vaccine availability without compromising safety