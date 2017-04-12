'Love hormone' could hold key to treating drug addicts, say experts

April 12, 2017 at 6:08 AM

Experts say oxytocin, a key hormone made naturally by the brain, could hold the key to treating drug addicts and help them avoid relapse.

Oxytocin is most usually associated with childbirth and breast feeding, but has multiple psychological effects, influencing social behaviour and emotion.

Sometimes called the 'love hormone', it has an anti-anxiety effect, and many studies have examined the role of oxytocin in addiction.

Researchers at St George's, University of London, after reviewing all the published evidence on oxytocin, have now found that the oxytocin system is profoundly affected by opioid use and abstinence.

Related Stories

The review, which includes seminal studies conducted by Dr. Alexis Bailey's group, suggests the oxytocin system can be an important target for developing new medicines for the treatment of opioid addiction and prevention of relapse among addicts.

Taking drugs activates pathways in the brain that induce pleasurable effects, which make the user want to repeat the experience, but as drug use continues, brain tolerance to the effects of the drug increases and a greater dose is needed to achieve the same effects.

Dr Alexis Bailey, senior author of the review, said: "Given the benefits that social support programmes like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous have in keeping addicts abstinent, our findings in the review suggest the use of oxytocin, the pro-social hormone, could be an effective therapy for the prevention of relapse to drug use in drug-dependent individuals.

"Since the evidence is so clear, the need for clinical studies looking into this is obvious."

Source:

https://www.sgul.ac.uk/news/news-archive/could-love-hormone-help-drug-addicts-stay-clean

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High levels of thyroid hormone linked to more weight loss after bariatric surgery
Hormone replacement therapy linked to lower risk of atherosclerosis and death in women
Hormone secreted by bone cells can suppress appetite, mice study reveals
Androgens more important for ovarian development, study suggests
Low levels of allopregnanolone hormone may predict risk of postpartum depression
Tulane researcher aims to improve hormone replacement therapy for post-menopausal women
Study: Phthalate exposure during early pregnancy can alter hormone levels in developing fetuses
Exercise-induced irisin could regulate bone metabolism by autocrine mechanisms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Many of the most fundamental, life governing biological processes take place at size and time scales that remain invisible with current imaging technologies. Understanding how the molecules that underlie these processes move, interact and change could pave the way for new treatments, cures and the development of novel drug therapies.

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Switching off glucocorticoid signaling in bone could protect against diet-induced metabolic disturbances