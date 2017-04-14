Technique to minimally disrupt lower suspensory ligaments improves breast reduction outcomes

April 14, 2017 at 4:08 AM

Research led by Frank Lau, MD, Assistant Professor of Clinical Surgery at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, has found that long-term breast reduction outcomes can be improved by using techniques that minimally disrupt the lower breast suspensory ligaments. The paper, The Sternum-Nipple Distance is Double the Nipple-Inframammary Fold Distance in Macromastia, is published Ahead-of-Print online in the Annals of Plastic Surgery.

"Breast reduction is one of the most commonly performed plastic surgery procedures. The long-term appearance after reduction is not optimized 50% of the time using standard reduction techniques," notes lead author Dr. Frank Lau. "At LSU Health New Orleans, we offer an improved technique that preserves more of the critical breast anatomy. This study provides an anatomical foundation for why our technique may yield better, longer-lasting results."

About 50% of patients who undergo the most commonly used breast reduction technique experience pseudoptosis or "bottoming out" as a long-term complication. This occurs when breast tissue drops to the lower portion of the breast independent of nipple position.

"We want our patients to have a long-lasting, aesthetically pleasing breast shape," says Lau.

Believing that disruption of the lower suspensory ligaments may be a critical factor because they are stronger than the upper sensory ligaments, the researchers conducted a retrospective review of 208 patients who underwent breast reduction surgery from 2008-2015, studying the results in 400 individual breasts.

In all patients, only one reduction technique was performed per patient. Ninety-two percent of the 174 reductions performed with the inferior pedicle technique used a Wise pattern incision, which disrupts the lower suspensory ligaments, and 7.5% used a Boston modification of Robertson technique, which preserves the lower suspensory ligaments. Of the 33 superomedial pedicle reductions, 25 (75.8%) used a Wise pattern incision and 8 (24.2%) used a vertical pattern incision.

Related Stories

By measuring the sternal notch-nipple distance and the nipple-inframammary fold distance ( proxies for upper and lower sensory ligament strength, respectively), the study found a differential rate of stretch - for every 1 cm in upper sensory ligament stretch, the lower sensory ligament length increases by 0.45 cm.

This relationship strengthens the researchers' hypothesis that the lower pole ligaments stretch at a significantly slower rate than the upper pole ligaments. An anatomic basis for this differential may exist. A horizontal membrane of dense connective tissue originating at the level of the fifth rib that divides the breast into segments at the level of the nipple has been described.

This division may signify a transition point in sensory ligament strength. On that basis, the authors recommend that techniques such as the Boston modification of Robertson technique should be preferred by surgeons seeking to avoid pseudoptosis.

Other advantages of the Boston modification of Robertson technique include decreased operative time and elimination of the "triple point," the most common site of postoperative incision rupture.

"This study is one of the largest breast anthropometry (measurement) studies ever performed," says Lau. "These results help us provide the best breast reduction outcomes to our patients."

Source:

Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?
Deep brain stimulation may help improve mental, physical health in patients with anorexia nervosa
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals first in the UK to use cutting-edge robotic neurosurgery
Shakespeare Birthplace Trust launches new exhibition that explores medical practices in Tudor period
European scientists developing new Augmented Reality visor to improve accuracy of surgical interventions
Renishaw applauds University Hospital of Wales on first robotic-assisted neurosurgery for epilepsy
Swiss doctors planning to specialize in orthopedics should pass mandatory simulator exam
Phase-contrast X-ray imaging could identify tumors earlier

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals inaccuracy of exercise test that could lead to unnecessary open heart surgeries