Study shows magnesium supplements can reduce chances of breaking a bone

April 19, 2017

Supplementing magnesium through the skin is a superior way to protect bone health say health pioneers BetterYou, as a new study reveals that taking magnesium supplements in middle age can help prevent breaks.

Scientists from Bristol University discovered middle-aged men who had high levels of magnesium in their blood nearly halved their chances of breaking a bone over the next 25 years.

Dr Kunutsor added that people taking magnesium should also take a vitamin D supplement for maximum effect.

Nutritionist, Sally Wisbey says: “Swallowing capsules is not ideal for everyone especially those with digestive issues or insufficiencies for example, so buying supplements in oral sprays and topical methods can be an easier option.

“BetterYou’s transdermal magnesium and oral vitamin spray ranges are ideal for supplementing, not only due to the absorption but the ease of delivery.

“Although Magnesium sulfate (Epsom Salts) is a common form of magnesium, research has shown it is rapidly excreted via the kidneys and difficult to assimilate. The effects of a magnesium bath last longer when using magnesium chloride over magnesium sulfate, because of magnesium chloride being easily assimilated and metabolised in the body."

For fast acting use, magnesium chloride is highly recommended as it has an impressive rate of absorption, making it the perfect form for BetterYou’s MagnesiumOil sprays, flakes and soaks. As it is absorbed through the skin, it bypasses the digestive system providing a fast and effective dose whilst giving the digestive system a break."

 

Sally Wisbey, Nutritionist

Related Stories

“A trial by Watkin & Josling showed that transdermal application of magnesium in the chloride form will raise magnesium levels within the body over a relatively short period and demonstrated a beneficial effect in preventing calcium build up in body tissues meaning that the calcium could be correctly utilised.”

Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director of BetterYou says, “The fact is we are absorbing only a small percentage of what it says on the label.

“Our increasingly restricted and processed diet combined with a decline in digestive efficiency means that some nutrients are better supplemented via methods alternative to traditional oral means. The key is to find the route into the bloodstream as quickly as possible.”

Laboratory tests by Mineral Check on 8,000 hair samples (looking at magnesium, calcium and toxic nutrients) showed that 70% had a lower than expected level of magnesium required for a healthy functioning body.

The Journal of Food Composition and Analysis highlights that intensive farming has seen the magnesium content in vegetables decline by as much as 80 per cent since 1950. Our modern diets actively deplete magnesium; caffeine, alcohol, processed grains and sugar all prompt the kidneys to expel magnesium.

BetterYou recently launched a brand new MagnesiumGel, extending its award-winning range of MagnesiumOil Sprays, Bath Flakes and Body Butter and Lotion. The transdermal magnesium range is available from Holland and Barratt, betteryou.com and all good health stores.

Source:

University of Bristol

Posted in: Men's Health News | Business / Finance | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

High quality magnesium supplement could put an end to restless nights for entire family
Study finds link between vitamin D levels and severity of malabsorption issues
Oral sprays, topical methods can be easier option to guarantee vitamin and mineral absorption, says expert
Recognition given to BetterYou for sleep assisting product
Vitamin B12 supplementation could offer protection against impacts of air pollution
Oral vitamin D spray offers better protection from colds and flu than tablets
Oral tumeric spray by BetterYou honored at the Natural and Organic Awards 2017
Simple oral vitamin D spray could help extend lifespan

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
BetterYou magnesium can raise cellular mineral levels faster than traditional tablets