Study shows magnesium supplements can reduce chances of breaking a bone

Supplementing magnesium through the skin is a superior way to protect bone health say health pioneers BetterYou, as a new study reveals that taking magnesium supplements in middle age can help prevent breaks.

Scientists from Bristol University discovered middle-aged men who had high levels of magnesium in their blood nearly halved their chances of breaking a bone over the next 25 years.

Dr Kunutsor added that people taking magnesium should also take a vitamin D supplement for maximum effect.

Nutritionist, Sally Wisbey says: “Swallowing capsules is not ideal for everyone especially those with digestive issues or insufficiencies for example, so buying supplements in oral sprays and topical methods can be an easier option.

"Transdermal magnesium and oral vitamin spray ranges are ideal for supplementing, not only due to the absorption but the ease of delivery.

“Although Magnesium sulfate (Epsom Salts) is a common form of magnesium, research has shown it is rapidly excreted via the kidneys and difficult to assimilate. The effects of a magnesium bath last longer when using magnesium chloride over magnesium sulfate, because of magnesium chloride being easily assimilated and metabolised in the body."

For fast acting use, magnesium chloride is highly recommended as it has an impressive rate of absorption, making it the perfect form for BetterYou’s MagnesiumOil sprays, flakes and soaks. As it is absorbed through the skin, it bypasses the digestive system providing a fast and effective dose whilst giving the digestive system a break." Sally Wisbey, Nutritionist

“A trial by Watkin & Josling showed that transdermal application of magnesium in the chloride form will raise magnesium levels within the body over a relatively short period and demonstrated a beneficial effect in preventing calcium build up in body tissues meaning that the calcium could be correctly utilised.”

"The fact is we are absorbing only a small percentage of what it says on the label.

“Our increasingly restricted and processed diet combined with a decline in digestive efficiency means that some nutrients are better supplemented via methods alternative to traditional oral means. The key is to find the route into the bloodstream as quickly as possible.”

Laboratory tests by Mineral Check on 8,000 hair samples (looking at magnesium, calcium and toxic nutrients) showed that 70% had a lower than expected level of magnesium required for a healthy functioning body.

The Journal of Food Composition and Analysis highlights that intensive farming has seen the magnesium content in vegetables decline by as much as 80 per cent since 1950. Our modern diets actively deplete magnesium; caffeine, alcohol, processed grains and sugar all prompt the kidneys to expel magnesium.

