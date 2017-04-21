The Horizon unveiled at PEGS 2017 by Halo Labs

April 21, 2017

Halo Labs announces the launch of a novel low volume, high throughput biopharmaceutical particle analysis system called the Horizon at PEGS 2017 in Boston on May 1st. The new system analyzes sub visible particulate matter in biopharmaceutical samples to enable for the first time rapid particle screening as early as candidate selection and pre-formulation.

Halo Labs is currently working with leading biopharma contract research organization Elion Labs for system validation. "We are very excited about the Horizon instrument," says Dr. John Gabrielson. "Our customers are eager for sub-visible particle analysis to be included in formulation screening assays, which could significantly shorten development times.

With the Horizon, work that would take a week or longer with other techniques can be completed in a day using a fraction of the material. I anticipate the Horizon will become a must-have for biopharma formulation labs."

We see a big opportunity to disrupt particle analysis,"

"Automation, high throughput operation and efficiency are the way the industry is going as companies try to shorten product development times and improve product safety.  The Horizon is targeted right at the sweet spot of this movement."

Dr. Robert Hart, CEO of Halo Labs.  

The Horizon system will be unveiled at Booth 205. Prof. Chris Roberts from the University of Delaware will present comparative particle sizing data of the Horizon in his talk on May 4th. Halo Labs will also present a Poster on the Horizon at AAPS San Diego the same week.

Source:

Halo Labs  

