Study provides new understanding of molecular mechanisms that impact intellectual disability

April 25, 2017

Scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have shown that a protein helps balance nerve cell communication.

Your brain needs just the right balance between excitatory "on" signals and inhibitory "calm down" signals. Now scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have shown that a protein helps balance nerve cell communication.

The new study, published today online in the journal Cell Reports, could have implications for potential treatments of intellectual disability and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

"This paper adds a new dimension to our understanding of the molecular mechanisms that impact intellectual disability," said Brock Grill, a TSRI associate professor in the Department of Neuroscience. "Our study is the first to identify a defect in neuron communication caused by altering the activity of a gene called HUWE1, which causes intellectual disability, including Juberg-Marsidi-Brooks syndrome."

Studying neuronal communication is important because the brain needs to balance excitatory neurotransmitters (to increase signal transmission) and inhibitory neurotransmitters (to calm nerve cells down). An imbalance in the excitatory/inhibitory ratio is a central feature of many neurodevelopmental disorders—which occurs through gene overexpression or a loss of gene function.

For the study, Grill and his colleagues investigated neuronal communication balance using a simple model circuit in the nematode C. elegans, a small, transparent worm. Despite its small size, this worm shares half its genetic make-up with humans, which makes it an ideal model to study the genetics of neuron function.

Related Stories

The researchers took a close look at GABA, the principal inhibitory neurotransmitter in C. elegans and the human brain. In C. elegans, the protein responsible for regulating GABA transmission is called EEL-1; in humans, the equivalent protein is known as HUWE1.

The researchers studied the function of EEL-1/HUWE1 in the worm motor circuit and found that decreasing or increasing the protein alters GABA transmission, upending the excitatory/inhibitory balance, a shift that leads to impaired locomotion and increased sensitivity to electroshock-induced seizure.

"Using a simple model circuit, we've identified a key player required to achieve a balance of excitation and inhibition," Grill said. "This opens up a new concept for why HUWE1 causes intellectual disability.

HUWE1 affects only the release of the GABA neurotransmitter, not the levels or function of the GABA receptor, Grill noted. He said more research is needed into how this actually affects the brain.

"The paper is an important step in understanding how increased or decreased activity of HUWE1 can alter circuit function and lead to intellectual disability," said TSRI Research Assistant Karla Opperman, first author of the study.

The study represents important progress in understanding the molecular underpinnings of intellectual disability. In particular, results from the study show for the first time that mutations that cause Juberg-Marsidi-Brooks syndrome result in loss of HUWE1 function and can impair nerve cell function.

Source:

http://www.scripps.edu/news/press/2017/20170425grill.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop ultrasensitive method to detect protein involved in autoimmune diseases
Diet based on plant protein may help prevent type 2 diabetes
Low levels of NPTX2 protein in the brain may lead to learning and memory loss in Alzheimer's disease
Immunologists discover how rescue proteins delay ‘executioner’ machinery that kills damaged cells
Scientists solve structure of protein crucial to reproduction and spread of Zika virus
Scientists find new way to measure tau protein levels in the blood
Scientists discover protein that helps provide better vaccination response
Researchers discover how protein aggregation triggers aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Brown fat is a tissue well studied in small mammals, where it acts as a heat-producing organ to stay warm in a cold environment. Its unequivocal identification in adult, healthy humans about a decade ago is of major importance due to its immense capacity to convert chemical energy into heat

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
High level of protein appears to diminish energy burning power of brown fat