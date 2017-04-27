Researchers examine morbidity linked to depressive disorders

April 27, 2017

Ross Baldessarini and an international group of investigators have analyzed the morbidity associated with depressive disorders in the current issue of Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics.

Levels of residual morbidity in mood disorder patients followed up long-term under community conditions of treatment are remarkably high. Both unipolar major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder patients tend to be ill 40-50% of follow-up time; in bipolar patients, three-quarters of that residual morbidity was depressive. Based on the proportion of time ill, depression is the dominant morbidity of type I bipolar disorder, the major clinical feature of type II bipolar disorder, and the essence of major depressive disorder. Mania and hypomania contribute less to time ill in bipolar disorder as depressive episodes generally are longer-lasting.

A fundamental clinical challenge in dealing with depressive illnesses is the timely differentiation of depression associated with bipolar disorder, so as to guide appropriate treatment. Typically, latency from the onset of initial depression to appropriate treatment of bipolar disorder is 5-10 years, or even longer following juvenile onset. Diagnosis is particularly difficult in type II bipolar disorder since hypomania is often overlooked or viewed by patients as nonpathological or even desirable. Differentiation of BD from MDD is supported by evidence of BD, such as (a) multiple family members with mood disorder, suspected mania, or 'nervous breakdown', (b) young onset of depression with multiple, especially brief, recurrences, (c) postpartum mood disturbance or psychosis, (d) classically energic-retarded ('atypical') depression, but sometimes with prominent anxiety, agitation, anger, or psychosis, (e) co-occurring substance abuse or anxiety syndromes or (f) excessive or rapid mood elevation after exposure to an antidepressant, stimulant, or corticosteroid.

Related Stories

Improved outcomes in the treatment of depression might evolve by clarifying the relative efficacy of particular treatments as well as by closer matching of specific treatments to types of patients (e.g. mild vs. severe, anxious or agitated, psychotic, bipolar). However, the assessment of candidate antidepressants has traditionally been broad, and efforts to rank specific agents by efficacy or tolerability have proved challenging. Given that unsatisfactory responses to treatments for depression in both bipolar and major depressive disorders are a major problem, it is of interest to identify factors, especially modifiable ones, that may contribute to poor responses. Indeed, both bipolar and depressed patients treated by current community standards appear to be unwell 40-50% of the time in long-term follow-up, and the great majority of that unresolved morbidity is depressive.

The lack of effective methods for the treatment and prevention of bipolar depression, shortcomings of antidepressant treatment in major depressive disorder, and maintaining treatment adherence are leading therapeutic challenges for modern psychiatry. For decades, there seems to have been a tacit, but highly questionable, assumption that major depressive syndromes are more or less similar clinically and therapeutically, leading to a stunning paucity of controlled studies of treatments for acute depression in bipolar disorder and even fewer for the prevention of recurrences. Promising recent developments include leads to innovative treatments for MDD and efforts to develop and test treatments for bipolar depression.

Source:

http://www.karger.com/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study shows moderate-severe hot flashes as risk factor for depression
New therapy proves effective in reducing symptoms of treatment-resistant depression
Depression: Talking can be first step towards treatment and recovery
New research compares symptoms of depression in elite athletes and non-sports people
Preference for evening activity in type 2 diabetes patients linked to greater depression symptoms
Simple finger-prick blood test can help doctors prescribe treatment for depression
Poor sleep may make it harder to regulate negative emotions in people with anxiety or depression
Queen's and AWARE announce new online support service for adults with depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Traumatic events during adolescence can raise women’s risk of depression during menopause