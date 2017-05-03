METTLER TOLEDO Launches the new CurveT, a UV/VIS thermostatting system

May 3, 2017

The new CuveT from METTLER TOLEDO is a single cuvette peltier-based thermostat that efficiently controls temperature in UV/VIS spectroscopy applications. This thermostatting system can be easily connected to the existing UV7, UV5Bio, and UV5 spectrophotometers from the UV/VIS Excellence portfolio.

Related Stories

CuveT's compact design is optimized to save benchtop space without compromising on highly accurate heating and cooling capacity. CuveT thermostats sample in cuvettes of an optical pathlength of 10 mm within a temperature range of 4 °C to 95 °C. The programmable methods on UV/VIS Excellence instruments further automate the thermostatting process.

High temperature accuracy – The double sensor setup provides real sample temperature conditions for accurate UV/VIS measure­ments; one sensor measures the temperature directly in the cuvette.

Compact design – The single cell cuvette thermostat unit is simply placed on top of the UV/VIS Excellence instrument; no tools are required for installation.

Secure operation – The liquid-free setup ensures robust operational security. CuveT’s smart temperature control efficiently prevents overshooting without compromising speed and accuracy.

Find out more or contact a local sales representative for more information.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Metabolomics and NMR
Mettler Toledo present webinar on technique for ion determination in food
Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON
HORIBA Scientific honors Dr. Ibrahim Cissé with Young Fluorescence Investigator Award
Active Spectrum Micro-ESR acquired by Bruker
Advances in optogenetics
Advanced NMR-based methods for studying RNPs and drug design
Nominations released for awards to be presented at Pittcon 2018

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Characterizing the brain, cell by cell