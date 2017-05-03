METTLER TOLEDO Launches the new CurveT, a UV/VIS thermostatting system

The new CuveT from METTLER TOLEDO is a single cuvette peltier-based thermostat that efficiently controls temperature in UV/VIS spectroscopy applications. This thermostatting system can be easily connected to the existing UV7, UV5Bio, and UV5 spectrophotometers from the UV/VIS Excellence portfolio.

CuveT's compact design is optimized to save benchtop space without compromising on highly accurate heating and cooling capacity. CuveT thermostats sample in cuvettes of an optical pathlength of 10 mm within a temperature range of 4 °C to 95 °C. The programmable methods on UV/VIS Excellence instruments further automate the thermostatting process.

High temperature accuracy – The double sensor setup provides real sample temperature conditions for accurate UV/VIS measure­ments; one sensor measures the temperature directly in the cuvette.

Compact design – The single cell cuvette thermostat unit is simply placed on top of the UV/VIS Excellence instrument; no tools are required for installation.

Secure operation – The liquid-free setup ensures robust operational security. CuveT’s smart temperature control efficiently prevents overshooting without compromising speed and accuracy.

