American Cancer Society awards new $792,000 grant to Yale researcher

May 4, 2017

The American Cancer Society, the largest non-government, not-for-profit funding source of cancer research in the United States, has approved funding of a new research grant totaling $792,000 to a researcher at Yale University. The grant is among 109 national research and training grants totaling more than $45 million that will fund investigators at 75 institutions across the United States; 102 are new grants while seven are renewals of previous grants. The grants go into effect July 1.

Ryan B. Jensen, Assistant Professor of Therapeutic Radiology at Yale School of Medicine, will begin work on his project titled, "Elucidating Cancer Risk in Homology-Directed Repair Variants." According to a news release from the cancer society, Jensen's lab is working to understand how failures in DNA repair contribute to both cancer risk and improved treatment strategies. Their focus has been on genes involved in repair of DNA double-strand breaks, such as BRCA2, which when inherited in a mutant form predisposes an individual to high-risk for breast, ovarian, and other epithelial cancers. Understanding how these genes function in DNA repair may pave the way for not only understanding how cancer cells initiate, but may also reveal clues on how to stop tumors from progressing.

Related Stories

“The generous support from the American Cancer Society and its donors will ensure our lab will continue our investigations into DNA repair and will ultimately help to more precisely determine the genetic risk each person has of developing cancer,” Jensen said in the release.

In the coming months, Relay For Life participants across Connecticut and the US will help save lives by raising the necessary dollars to help fund groundbreaking research projects such as Dr. Jensen’s. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the Society has invested more than $4.5 billion in research since 1946 that has helped with the research and training of health professionals to investigate the causes, prevention, and early detection of cancer, as well as new treatments, cancer survivorship, and end of life support for patients and their families. Currently there are 21 research grants in effect totaling more than $10.3 million in funding at Connecticut institutions.

Source:

http://yalecancercenter.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mayo Clinic scientists develop novel nanoparticle to shrink tumors, prevent breast cancer recurrence
Special issue of Evidence-Based Oncology focuses on benefits and challenges of APMs in cancer care
Scientists announce ‘outstanding’ results of new blood cancer study
Researchers show how Epstein-Barr virus manages to persist inside immune system's B cells
Study: New gene editing strategy effectively targets cancer-causing ‘fusion genes’ in mouse models
New study highlights importance of cervical cancer screening for older women after age 65
E-cigarettes do not promote development of cancer in laboratory cells
Stereotactic radiation provides effective, noninvasive treatment option for kidney cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK