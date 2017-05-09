Left- or right-handedness influences speed of understanding sign language, study finds

May 9, 2017

The speed at which sign language users understand what others are 'saying' to them depends on whether the conversation partners are left- or right-handed, a new study has found.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham worked with British Sign Language (BSL) signers to see how differences in sign production affect sign comprehension. In BSL a signer's dominant hand produces all one-handed signs and 'leads' when producing two-handed signs.

They discovered that in general right- and left-handed signers respond faster when they were watching a right-handed signer.

However, left-handed signers responded more quickly to complex two-handed signs made by signers who 'led' with their left hand. Similarly, right-handed signers reacted more swiftly to two-handed signs from fellow right-handers.

Related Stories

Ph.D. student Freya Watkins and Dr. Robin Thompson published their research in the journal Cognition (April 2017).

Dr. Robin Thompson commented: "Had all signers performed better to right-handed input, it would suggest that how signers produce their own signs is not important for understanding. This is because right-handed signers are most common and signers are most used to seeing right-handed signs.

"However, as left-handed signers are better at understanding fellow left-handers for two-handed signs, the findings suggest that how people produce their own signs plays a part in how quickly they can understand others' signing."

Forty-three Deaf fluent BSL signers took part in the experiment, which had both right and left-handed participants make judgements about signs produced by left or right-handed sign models.

Participants were shown a picture followed by the sign for common words such as 'chocolate', 'guitar' and 'desk', and then were asked to decide if the picture and sign matched. The question was whether or not handedness during sign production would influence sign comprehension.

The results are in line with a weak version of the motor theory of speech perception - that people perceive spoken words in part by checking in with their own production system, but only when comprehension becomes difficult, for example in a noisy environment.

Source:

University of Birmingham

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Does music improve child brain development?
First basic sign language and dictionary developed for deaf and hearing impaired people in South Sudan
Music instruction improves cognitive, socio-emotional development in young children
Create safer chemical processes with kinetics studies into product behavior webinar
Advances in optogenetics
Giving polycystic kidney disease the bump
Use of handheld devices by infants can delay speech development
Brain rehabilitation via a mobile app? An interview with Keith Cooper

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Education scientists explore significance of teachers' body language during classroom interaction