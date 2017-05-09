Stress management may be promising strategy to treat abdominal pain in IBD patients

May 9, 2017

When researchers analyzed published studies on how to treat recurrent abdominal pain among patients with inflammatory bowel disease, which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, stress management appeared to be a promising strategy.

In the 15 studies examined, a variety of psychological, dietary, and pharmacological interventions were reported. Psychological interventions such as individualized or group-based relaxation and stress management were associated with reduced pain in several studies. Two dietary interventions (alcoholic drinks with high sugar content and fermentable carbohydrate with prebiotic properties) had effects on abdominal pain, as did antibiotics, transdermal nicotine patches, and cannabis.

The researchers cautioned that most of the studies they examined were small and non-conclusive. Therefore, further research is needed on different treatment approaches.​

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/alimentary-pharmacology-therapeutics/whats-best-way-patients-inflammatory-bowel-diseas

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover new mechanism that causes chronic intestinal inflammation
Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep
New tool aims to support GPs to identify serious bowel condition symptoms in patients below 50 years
Researchers use novel phage therapy to treat patient infected with multidrug-resistant bacterium
Enzyme supplement can potentially reduce uncomfortable symptoms in gluten-sensitive patients
Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s
Are your bowel symptoms serious?
Study reveals swearing provides tolerance toward pain and makes individuals stronger

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Fighting colorectal cancer