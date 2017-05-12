Mayo Clinic research advances understanding of DNA repair mechanisms

May 12, 2017

We humans like to think our DNA is well-protected in the nucleus of each cell. But it's a hard life for the hard-working genetic code.

DNA can be damaged by a range of normal cellular activities, not to mention ultraviolet light and ionizing radiation. The bad news is that damage, such as DNA double-strand breaks, is constantly occurring. But the good news is the human body has so-called damage response proteins to fix it.

Now, thanks to a new publication by Mayo Clinic researchers, scientists know more about these damage response proteins and how they do their job.

"This basic research is aimed at understanding how DNA damage response proteins work," explains Georges Mer, Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic biochemist. "We hope the knowledge gained from these studies might, in the long term, be beneficial from a therapeutic perspective, notably for cancer treatment."

Double-strand breaks

Related Stories

Certain types of radiation, such as gamma rays and X-rays, can cause breaks in both strands of DNA. If it's unfixable, the damage can trigger a cell to die. But Dr. Mer and team examined the way in which these breaks can trigger chemical signals to mobilize the DNA repair proteins.

Within the nucleus of the cell, DNA is wrapped around proteins called histones. A package of eight histones and DNA is called a nucleosome. When a DNA double-strand break occurs, histones are chemically modified at different positions. The authors studied the modification that occurs when a molecule called ubiquitin attaches to a histone in response to the DNA break. They examined the attachment of ubiquitin on the H2A histone at two positions, and, when the call goes out, how the damage response protein attaches to the nucleosome.

"By deriving a detailed 3-D structure of [the damage response protein] RNF169 bound to the ubiquitylated nucleosome we explain how specificity is achieved in ubiquitin recognition," says Dr. Mer.

Expanded knowledge for future therapy

Many important regulatory interactions in the cell rely on recognition of ubiquitin-modified proteins. Structural studies like this one help define how ubiquitin is selectively recognized, as can be seen in the above image.

In this study, published in Molecular Cell, the authors also report that when RNF169, the DNA damage repair protein, binds to the nucleosome, it prevents another DNA repair protein from associating with the nucleosome. That other repair protein, 53BP1, shuts down an alternate pathway to repair DNA double-strand breaks. The authors note that inhibiting this inhibitor could, in principle, be exploited to reactivate this alternate DNA double-strand break pathway in cases where it is defective as in some forms of breast and ovarian cancer.

Source:

http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/knowledge-of-dna-repair-mechanisms-advances-with-new-paper-from-mayo-clinic-scientists/

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research suggests way to reverse age-related and radiation-induced DNA damage
AMSBIO launches new automation-friendly cell-free DNA purification kit
Study discovers new role for DNA2 enzyme in repair process
Microparticles show potential to deliver DNA-based vaccines and gene therapies in pill form
Random DNA copying ‘mistakes’ account for most cancer mutations, study finds
Lethal DNA re-replication may be used to attack cancer cells
New method using gold microstructures could effectively deliver drugs or DNA into cells
New Danish research provides structural knowledge of DNA repair complex

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

RNA sequencing is basically the isolation of RNA from cells and the use of reverse transcriptase to turn the RNA into DNA. You can then use your standard DNA sequencing technologies to quantify the cDNA that you obtained from the reverse transcription reaction.

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
DNA methods can help identify microbial hot spots in buildings