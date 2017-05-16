Ginger has beneficial effects against metabolic syndrome

May 16, 2017

A new review notes that recent epidemiological and clinical studies have built a consensus that ginger has beneficial effects against obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and related disorders--more commonly referred to as metabolic syndrome.

Ginger has these effects by regulating fat metabolism, suppressing carbohydrate digestion, modulating insulin secretion and response, inhibiting oxidative stress, and lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. Studies have also identified the mechanisms and cellular molecules involved.

