ERT’s Centralized LCI Services improve data quality to measure disease progression in respiratory clinical trials

May 26, 2017

ERT, a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials, today introduced an advanced respiratory clinical trial solution to centrally capture, measure and analyze Lung Clearance Index data, in near real-time, to assess lung performance with more precision than traditional spirometry measures.

LCI ─ a measure of lung physiology derived from multiple breath washout tests ─ is a valuable endpoint because of its sensitivity to small airways’ dysfunction. The test enables researchers to detect disease progression more accurately than via spirometry endpoints such as FEV1 in early stage cystic fibrosis, early COPD, mild asthma and other indications.

Related Stories

By integrating the EasyOne Pro® LAB device from ndd® into ERT’s EXPERT® technology platform, ERT’s Centralized LCI Services improve data quality and protocol compliance while reducing patient and investigative site burden. Clinical trial sponsors benefit from ERT’s well-recognized project management, data management, and training programs, as well as real-time site quality alerts and critical oversight that optimize LCI data collection and analysis.

“ERT has a rich heritage of innovating respiratory data solutions that help our customers meet their development objectives,” said Achim Schülke, Executive Vice President, Respiratory Solutions at ERT. “In the early stages of lung disease, spirometry values often do not show abnormalities as the larger airways are not yet affected, and this is where LCI is useful. We’re expanding our proven solution set to give sponsors better options for evaluating this endpoint with greater confidence.”

Demonstrations of ERT’s Centralized LCI Services, as well as enhancements to its AM3G+™ home spirometer/eDiary and SpiroSphere® ─ ERT’s patent-pending, next generation spirometer  ─ will be available in booth 1443 at the American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) International Conference beginning May 22 in Washington, DC.

Source:

https://www.ert.com/ert-introduces-advanced-solution-capture-measure-analyze-lci/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study finds high volume ICUs to have lower mortality rates from ARDS
Researchers identify cells that drive autoimmune disease
University of Guelph researcher discovers effective way to treat shortness of breath in heart failure
Clinical trial offers new hope for patients suffering from severe lung disease
ARDS survivors who return to work end up losing their jobs, study finds
Oxidative stress plays key role in development of recurrent wheezing following viral ARIs in infancy
Lung cancer diagnosis may put patients at greatest risk of suicide, study finds
Recovery from bacterial pneumonia changes the infected lung cells, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers show how diesel fumes could potentially worsen underlying respiratory conditions