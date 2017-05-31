WBD-SC launches new practical guidelines for effective treatment of bedwetting

May 31, 2017

The World Bedwetting Day Steering Committee (WBD-SC) has launched simplified practical guidelines to help healthcare professionals understand how best to treat bedwetting.

“For decades, people thought children would outgrow wetting the bed, but we know now that it is a medical condition which can be treated relatively easily,” says Professor Serdar Tekgül at the Department of Urology at Hacettepe University. “Bedwetting affects more boys than girls and has a big impact on social wellbeing, so I would urge everyone affected to see a doctor and see what help is available.”

Bedwetting is a common medical condition that has a serious impact on a child’s self-esteem, emotional well-being and day time functioning, including school and social performance. Bedwetting has been linked to brain function/psychological problems and improvements in their working memory and other daily activities have been seen after treatment.

The impact of bedwetting is often underestimated and training for healthcare professionals rarely includes specific guidance on bedwetting. Using the worldwide input of the steering committee members, the simplified guidelines act as a clear, reliable source of information to healthcare professionals across the globe, to improve treatment and thereby limit the child’s burden caused by bedwetting.

Professor Serdar Tekgül at the Department of Urology at Hacettepe University said:

Half of parents whose children wet the bed don’t seek medical help, preferring to try lifestyle solutions, which means there may be a significant delay before a patient has visited a healthcare professional about their bedwetting problem. So it really is important that when they see a doctor, they get the right support and guidance needed.

Source:

https://www.worldbedwettingday.com/

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
