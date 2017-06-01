Orlando Health deploys NanoKnife as new weapon in battle against pancreatic cancer

June 1, 2017

Oncologists at UF Health Cancer Center Orlando Health are deploying NanoKnife as a new weapon in the battle against pancreatic cancer.

NanoKnife gives patients with the most advanced forms of the disease a new treatment option that can significantly improve survival rates. Surgical removal of a tumor gives pancreatic cancer patients the greatest chance of survival but that option is often not possible in locally advanced cases.

Using NanoKnife, oncologists are able to apply a tissue ablation technique called irreversible electroporation (IRE), where a low-current, high-voltage electrical field surrounds the tumor to punch holes in the cancer cell membrane and cause cell death. The electrical current is delivered through probes positioned around the tumor during an open surgical procedure. It affects only the cancer cells, allowing oncologists to treat the tumor while preserving vascular and ductal tissues that surround the pancreas and other vital organs.

Related Stories

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 53,000 people were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the United States in 2016. The five-year survival rate for stage III pancreatic cancer is about three percent. Stage IV pancreatic cancer has a 5-year survival rate of about one percent.

Cancer specialists including Debashish Bose, M.D., director of the Pancreas Center at UF Health Cancer Center Orlando Health, believe NanoKnife® IRE offers promise for those late-stage patients who often have few options.

"The results are good in patients receiving NanoKnife IRE treatment at cancer centers across the country. On average, we're seeing no disease progression 14 months after treatment," says Dr. Bose. "We expect to see the same results or better with patients we treat here at Orlando Health. For the right patients, NanoKnife will make a big difference."​​

Source:

http://www.orlandohealth.com/news-and-events/news/promising-new-treatment-for-pancreatic-cancer-comes-to-orlando-health

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

FDA approves expanded use of Zykadia for first-line treatment of ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC
Immunotherapy can be more effective in NSCLC patients who received radiation therapy, study shows
Swiss scientists create artificial viruses to combat cancer cells
Researchers can attack cancer by working together, says UNC Charlotte professor
Prolaris becomes first genetic test to receive Medicare coverage for favorable intermediate and low-risk prostate cancer
Clinical trial uses small molecule to treat men with incurable prostate cancer
Researchers make significant advance in treatment of bowel cancer
Open-access BRCA testing for inherited breast cancer enables identification of missed carriers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study establishes link between sedentary lifestyle and kidney, bladder cancer risk