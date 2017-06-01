Researchers use artificial intelligence to predict patient's lifespan

June 1, 2017

A computer's ability to predict a patient's lifespan simply by looking at images of their organs is a step closer to becoming a reality, thanks to new research led by the University of Adelaide.

The research, now published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports, has implications for the early diagnosis of serious illness, and medical intervention.

Researchers from the University's School of Public Health and School of Computer Science, along with Australian and international collaborators, used artificial intelligence to analyze the medical imaging of 48 patients' chests. This computer-based analysis was able to predict which patients would die within five years, with 69% accuracy - comparable to 'manual' predictions by clinicians.

This is the first study of its kind using medical images and artificial intelligence.

"Predicting the future of a patient is useful because it may enable doctors to tailor treatments to the individual," says lead author Dr. Luke Oakden-Rayner, a radiologist and PhD student with the University of Adelaide's School of Public Health.

Related Stories

"The accurate assessment of biological age and the prediction of a patient's longevity has so far been limited by doctors' inability to look inside the body and measure the health of each organ.

"Our research has investigated the use of 'deep learning', a technique where computer systems can learn how to understand and analyze images.

"Although for this study only a small sample of patients was used, our research suggests that the computer has learned to recognize the complex imaging appearances of diseases, something that requires extensive training for human experts," Dr. Oakden-Rayner says.

While the researchers could not identify exactly what the computer system was seeing in the images to make its predictions, the most confident predictions were made for patients with severe chronic diseases such as emphysema and congestive heart failure.

"Instead of focusing on diagnosing diseases, the automated systems can predict medical outcomes in a way that doctors are not trained to do, by incorporating large volumes of data and detecting subtle patterns," Dr. Oakden-Rayner says.

"Our research opens new avenues for the application of artificial intelligence technology in medical image analysis, and could offer new hope for the early detection of serious illness, requiring specific medical interventions."

The researchers hope to apply the same techniques to predict other important medical conditions, such as the onset of heart attacks.

The next stage of their research involves analyzing tens of thousands of patient images.

Source:

http://www.adelaide.edu.au/news/news92622.html

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Internet withdrawal causes physiological changes in digitally-dependent people
Researchers discover cardioprotective genetic variant in isolated Greek population
Beta blockers may not benefit some heart attack patients
Study examines relationship between statin use and heart structure, function
Patients who undergo Fontan surgery for congenital heart defect have liver fibrosis risk, study reveals
Study: Men's lower resting heart rate explains higher rate of criminal offending
Study finds that  immune factors have cardioproliferative effects
Heartbeat-like vibration from new wearable device can reduce stress

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Particulate matter from diesel vehicles linked to heart damage