Study finds washing hands in cool and hot water can remove the same amount of bacteria

June 1, 2017

We all are aware that washing our hands can help us in preventing the spread of germs and getting ill. According to a new study by Rutgers-New Brunswick published in the June issue of the Journal of Food Protection, cool water removes the same amount of harmful bacteria as that of hot water.

Credit: hxdbzxy/Shutterstock.com

Donald Schaffner, distinguished professor and extension specialist in food science said: "People need to feel comfortable when they are washing their hands but as far as effectiveness, this study shows us that the temperature of the water used didn't matter."

In the study with 21 participants, high levels of a harmless bacteria were put on their hands multiple times over a six-month period before they were asked to wash their hands in 60°F, 79°F, or 100°F water temperatures using soap of 0.5 ml, 1 ml, or 2 ml.

Related Stories

"This study may have significant implications towards water energy, since using cold water saves more energy than warm or hot water," said Schaffner. "Also we learned even washing for 10 seconds significantly removed bacteria from the hands."

The coauthor Jim Arbogast, Vice President of Hygiene Sciences and Public Health Advancements for GOJO, said more work needs to be carried out to understand exactly the amount and the type of soap that is needed to remove harmful microbes, though the study does not indicate any differences between the amount of soap used.

This is important because the biggest public health need is to increase handwashing or hand sanitizing by foodservice workers and the public before eating, preparing food and after using the restroom."

 

Jim Arbogast, Vice President of Hygiene Sciences and Public Health Advancements for GOJO

These findings are significant for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which issues guidelines to states once in every four years. At present the guidelines suggest that plumbing systems at restaurants and food establishments should deliver water at 100° Fahrenheit for washing hands.

He further explained that with no sufficient science to support any suggestion for changing the guideline policy or for providing proof that the temperature of the water makes a difference, the issue of water temperature issue has been under discussion for years.

Instead of having a temperature requirement, the policy should only say that comfortable or warm water needs to be delivered. We are wasting energy to heat water to a level that is not necessary."

 

Donald Schaffner, professor and extension specialist in food science, Rutgers university

Source:

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Microbiology | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in patients’ urine or stools linked to increased risk of drug-resistant sepsis
Amped up antibiotic to fight resistant bacteria finally a reality
Cosmetic makers harness microbiome to help treat skin conditions
Researchers invent promising paper-based technology to kill bacteria and sanitize surfaces
New test can quickly and accurately diagnose dangerous colistin-resistant bacteria
Scientists discover natural defense mechanism that kills TB bacteria
Long periods of physiological stress can change composition of intestinal microbiota in soldiers
Researchers identify many dangerous strains of TB pathogens

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers discover new defense mechanism against bacteria during wound healing