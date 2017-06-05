Researchers use gene-editing technique to develop new screening tool for Parkinson's disease

June 5, 2017

A team of researchers at the University of Central Florida is using breakthrough gene-editing technology to develop a new screening tool for Parkinson's disease, a debilitating degenerative disorder of the nervous system. The technology allows scientists in the lab to "light up" and then monitor a brain protein called alpha-synuclein that has been associated with Parkinson's.

"Alpha-synuclein is a protein that is normally found in the brain. We all have it," said Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences doctoral student Levi Adams, one of the lead researchers on the project. "But for some reason, when you have Parkinson's the levels become abnormal. So if we can monitor this protein in the cell, we can start to measure what causes it to go up and also what treatments can cause it to go down."

The team published its findings in the Scientific Reports journal. The National Institutes of Health (5R21NS088923-02 ) funded the work. The researchers believe their work is a crucial step toward identifying new drug therapies for Parkinson's disease.

Adams is partnering with doctoral student Sambuddha Basu, associate professor and neurosciences researcher, Associate Professor Yoon-Seong Kim, and scientist Subhrangshu Guhathakurta to study Parkinson's, which affects motor functions caused by a gradual loss of brain cells. There are about 60,000 new cases of Parkinson's each year in the United States.

They are using CRISPR Cas9 (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) gene-editing technology. The system is one of research's fastest growing biomedical techniques that allows scientists to make specific changes in the DNA of plants and animals while not killing cells. The system is becoming instrumental in studying genetically based treatments for diseases including cancer and Parkinson's.

Related Stories

"It's the most powerful and widely used gene-editing technique in use because it allows us to change the DNA in living cells," said Kim, who is also a medical doctor. "The innovation of this method is that it enables us to monitor this gene in real-time without killing the cell. Without the CRISPR Cas-9 method, you would have to extract all the proteins from the cell to measure them, which kills the cell."

Using the CRISPR technique, the Burnett team edited the alpha-synuclein gene and inserted a luminescent tag made from proteins that causes fireflies to light up. Every time the cell creates the alpha-synuclein protein, the tag gives off a light. That reaction "makes it much easier to measure," Adams said. "More light means an increased level of alpha-synuclein, which would be considered a diseased state."

The team found that measuring light was a reliable method to measure alpha-synuclein production.

"If we take one of these modified cells and treat it with a particular drug, if it doesn't produce light anymore, then this means the drug is a potential treatment for this disease," Basu said.

With the engineered cells, researchers can screen new and existing drugs to see how they regulate alpha-synuclein level in patients.

"With an easy-to-measure reporter like light production, this will allow us to do high throughput screening, where you can test a large panel of drugs at once," Guhathakurta said.

With the new technology, the scientists hope to identifying ways to reduce alpha-synuclein production that can possibly prevent Parkinson's or its progression in patients diagnosed with the disease.

The team said research will focus on what aspects of the alpha- synuclein protein kill neurons during Parkinson's disease.

Source:

https://today.ucf.edu/ucf-scientists-use-gene-editing-tech-develop-new-screening-tool-parkinsons-disease/

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Newly identified biomarkers could help predict cognitive deficits in Parkinson's disease patients
Researchers discover cellular defects that underlie familial form of Parkinson's disease
CRISPR may not be as foolproof as earlier believed – gene editing tech leads to unwanted mutations
Study shows first removal of HIV-1 replication using CRISPR/Cas9, gene editing technology
Study provides preliminary evidence that Parkinson's disease may start in the gut
UC researchers advocate ‘precision medicine’ approach to studying and treating Parkinson's disease
TSRI researchers reveal how viruses incapacitate bacterial defense system
Hepatitis B and C patients more likely to develop Parkinson's disease, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows um-PEA as safe and efficacious adjuvant treatment for advanced PD patients