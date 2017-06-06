Babies sleeping on their own after 4 months of age may be getting more sleep than those sleeping in their parents’ room

By June 6, 2017

A new study termed INSIGHT, shows infants beyond the age of four months, sleeping in a separate room rather than sleeping in the same room as their parents, may be getting better sleep.

Lead researcher Dr. Ian Paul, Professor of paediatrics and public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine, suggests that the longer a baby sleeps with his or her parents, worse the sleep outcomes can get. The risk of not getting sleep is one and an all important risk is that the baby might end up in the mother’s bed and this may raise the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) significantly.

It was in 2016 that the American Academy of Pediatrics came out with an update on its recommendations that “room-sharing” of parents and their babies. Their suggestions were that at least at 6 months and ideally up to 12 months of age the baby may spend in the same room as the parents, but not in the same bed. This could lower the risk of SIDS said the AAP. Earlier guidelines suggested independent sleeping of the babies by 6 months. According to Dr. Paul, this recommendation of 6 months was not based on research but was an “expert opinion”. This led the team to explore the scientific basis of this claim and undertake this new study.

For the INSIGHT study, the researchers provided questionnaires (the Brief Infant Sleep Questionnaire) to 256 new first time mothers with babies aged 4, 9, 12 and 30 months. Results were striking. It was seen that if a 9 month old baby slept on his/her own, they were more likely to get at least 40 minutes of sleep more than if they were sleeping in their parents’ bedroom. These babies who slept on their own also got 45 minutes of sleep more at 30 months of age compared to those sharing the bedroom with their mothers. The chances that the babies at 4 and 9 months of age would move into their parental bed through the night, was also four times higher than those sleeping in a separate room. This could significantly raise the risk of SIDS said the lead researchers.

Related Stories

Dr. Fern Hauck, a professor of family medicine and public health sciences at the University of Virginia, who helped draft the latest AAP guidelines suggested that one of the most important points raised by this study is the likelihood of bed sharing that result from room sharing. This, she said, is a direct risk factor for SIDS. She wrote in a commentary with the study that the difference between room sharing babies and solitary babies was say 7 hours and 7 hours 49 minutes at 4 months. This, she said, was adequate as seven hours is more or less the normal sleep time for these babies. She went on to say that room sharing was not completely without benefits, it reduces the stress of the parents, helps to encourage breast feeding and reduces risk of SIDS.

Researchers admitted that this was a small scale study and was not representative of the whole population and also ended up with most participants being white and more than half having a family income of $75,000 or more. The study was published in the journal Pediatrics and appeared on 5th June 2017.

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Room sharing between babies and mothers linked to less sleep, unsafe sleeping practices
Short-term sleep extension improves athletes' visual search abilities and daytime functioning
Regular sleep pattern contributes to happiness and well-being of college students
Anti-nausea drug may be new treatment for obstructive sleep apnea
Chronic sleep deprivation increases risk of neurological disorders
Difference between weekday and weekend sleep found to be connected to negative health outcomes
Seven-hour sleep duration increases chances of achieving remission in depressed patients with insomnia
Newborns of mothers with sleep apnea have higher risk of congenital anomalies, resuscitation at birth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Studies suggest increased risk of hypertension, diabetes in people with mild-to-moderate sleep apnea