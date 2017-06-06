Statin medications can cause necrotizing myopathy in some patients

June 6, 2017

Statin medications, such as Crestor, Lipitor, and other lipid-lowering medications, have been prescribed increasingly in recent years to reduce cardiovascular disease and mortality in high risk individuals. Many doctors now recommend these medications even for patients who have never demonstrated a cardiac risk.

One of the side effects of these drugs, however, is muscle pain and weakness, a general condition called "myositis." In the great majority of patients, this side effect goes away when they stop taking the medication. For some, however, especially those who test positive for anti-HMGCR antibodies in their blood, this myositis can be a much more serious complication, one that can have a devastating impact on the patient's health for the rest of their lives.

Related Stories

For some patients, statins cause necrotizing myopathy, a form of the rare idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, also known as myositis. Myositis is a chronic, debilitating condition that includes dermatomyositis, polymyositis, inclusion-body myositis, and juvenile forms of the disease. Necrotizing myopathy does not resolve after the statin is stopped, leaving patients with life-long challenges doing even simple things like standing from a seated position, climbing stairs, and even lifting their arms over their heads.

Myositis patients, including those with necrotizing myopathy, face other life-threatening disorders, including interstitial lung disease, antisynthetase syndrome, and a higher risk of cancer and other diseases. While there is no cure for this chronic, disabling condition, many patients can successfully be treated with anti-inflammatory medications.

That's why other treatments other than statins must be considered for those who may be at risk for developing necrotizing myopathy. According to UCLA rheumatologist and myositis specialist Christina Charles-Schoeman, MD, those who have "statin" myositis should never take statins. "They need immune treatment for their myositis, and they usually improve greatly," she says. "Luckily, this is a very rare disease and does not occur for the vast majority of patients taking statins."

Source:

http://www.myositis.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds no increase in muscle-related symptoms when patients are unaware of taking statin therapy
Finding a cure for ALS
Vitamin D deficiency linked to early markers of cardiovascular disease in overweight, obese children
Study reveals swearing provides tolerance toward pain and makes individuals stronger
New gene-silencing drugs cut cholesterol levels by half in early research
New drug mimics health effects of exercise, say researchers
Study finds higher state of consciousness under the influence of psychedelic drugs
Dutch scientists design self-destroying nanomotors to deliver and release drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
People with severe mental illness have higher risk for cardiovascular disease, study reveals