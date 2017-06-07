Pain linked to increased risk of early death, study shows

June 7, 2017

Pain that interferes with daily life, rather than pain per se, was associated with an increased risk of early death in a recent analysis.

Individuals who were often troubled with pain had a 29% increased risk of dying during the study, and those who reported "quite a bit" and "extreme" pain interference had 38% and 88% increased risks, respectively. Report of any pain or having widespread pain was not associated with an increased risk of mortality.

Related Stories

The study population was drawn from two large population cohorts of adults aged ≥50 years; the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, with 6324 participants, and the North Staffordshire Osteoarthritis Project, with 10,985 participants.

Additional studies are needed to determine the mechanisms through which disabling pain may increase the risk of premature death.

"There is much debate about whether people with persistent pain die prematurely and why this might happen. Our study sheds new light by showing that it is not the pain itself that increases the risk of death but the amount of disruption of everyday living linked to having long-term pain," said Dr. Ross Wilkie co-author of the Arthritis Care & Research study. "The implication is that society must find ways to help people with long-term pain to live life to the full at work, at home, and in the community."

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/arthritis-care-research/can-pain-increase-risk-dying-early

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nemaura Pharma device addresses needle phobia in diabetics
Anisakiasis seen in patients in western countries as popularity of raw fish and seafood dishes increases
Study reveals swearing provides tolerance toward pain and makes individuals stronger
Are your bowel symptoms serious?
Study reveals swearing provides tolerance toward pain and makes individuals stronger
Regular use of common painkillers increases risk of heart attack, study reports
Cluster headaches: searching for effective therapies
Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals swearing provides tolerance toward pain and makes individuals stronger