Berlin meeting of colorectal specialists to drive best practice and innovation

It is less than five months to go until the 2017 ESCP Meeting, which is taking place in Berlin between 20 and 21 September. The meeting, hosted by the European Society of Coloproctology, brings together global experts to drive innovation and best practice in the field and will feature the latest coloproctological research.

The ESCP Annual Meeting is regarded as the most influential gathering of global experts in coloproctology. Again it has attracted high profile key speakers including Helmut Messmann from Germany who will cover the management of early colorectal cancer, Brendan Moran from the UK who will look at how to handle a malignant appendix and Soeren Laurberg from Denmark who will address LARS - from bedside to bench and back.

There will be symposia sessions on key themes such as the treatment of rectal cancer, enhanced recovery after colorectal surgery, pelvic floor dysfunction and unusual anorectal pathologies. ESCP has collaborated with affiliates ECCO and EAES on these sessions.

There is also a strong focus on trainees with dedicated surgical video sessions, roundtables and pre-congress courses including perianal fistula/haemorrhoid workshop, TATME skills and how to write a paper.

Emmanuel Tiret, ESCP President 2016-17, said: “The programme this year has built on the success of past meetings and has something for everyone at every level in the coloproctology field. It is set to be a highly informative, stimulating and thought provoking event that will stimulate debate and drive progress in coloproctology expertise across Europe.

“It is great to be holding it in Berlin, the heart of Europe. It is worth registering now to secure your place at the best price.”

There will also be an ESCP app available to use at the event.