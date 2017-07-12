Revolutionary product provides surgery- and drug-free way to relieve carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms

July 12, 2017

CarpalAID is a revolutionary new product that relieves painful carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms without drugs, braces or surgery.

Carpal tunnel syndrome affects more than 8 million people a year. Women suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome at twice the rate of men. The common methods of treating CTS are painful surgery, the use of NSAIDs or steroids, or mobilization with uncomfortable hand braces or gloves.

Now there is a surgery- and drug-free way to relieve the tingling, numbness, and pain caused by carpal tunnel syndrome.

CarpalAID, which is registered with the FDA, is a clear patch worn on the palm of the hand. It lifts the pressure off the median nerve and relieves pain within 10 to 20 minutes. Clinical trials of CarpalAID resulted in 70% positive outcomes.

Longtime engineer and CarpalAID inventor Joseph Nazari suffers from CTS on both hands. After having surgery on one hand, he sought another way to relieve the debilitating pain. Mr. Nazari tested various methods, including gluing a piece of cardboard to his hand and pulling on it. This immediately released the pressure on the median nerve — and relieved the pain.

After more studying and testing, the final result was CarpalAID.

"I used the prototype every night or every other night and pretty soon I didn't have the problem," Mr. Nazari said. "Today, two years later, I use the actual CarpalAID patch maybe once or twice a month."

CarpalAID, which is made in the U.S., will soon be available at pharmacies nationwide.

Source:

Carpal Aid, LLC

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

