Study: Impaired thyroid function may affect dialysis patients’ health and well-being

July 13, 2017

A new study indicates that impaired thyroid function may have detrimental effects on dialysis patients' health and well-being. The findings appear in an upcoming issue of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN).

Although hypothyroidism- a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone- is common in hemodialysis patients, it's unclear how it affects their health and quality of life.

To investigate, Connie M. Rhee, MD, MSc (University of California Irvine) and her colleagues examined information from 450 hemodialysis patients from 17 outpatient dialysis facilities who completed questionnaires every 6 months. To assess thyroid function, the team measured patients' blood levels of thyrotropin, which is elevated in patients with hypothyroidism.

Related Stories

Higher thyrotropin levels were associated with impairments across multiple areas of health-related quality of life, including energy/fatigue, physical function, and pain.

"Given the high prevalence of thyroid dysfunction and low levels of quality of life in dialysis patients, future research is needed to determine the underlying mechanisms of these associations, and whether thyroid hormone replacement can improve the health-related quality of life of this population," said Dr. Rhee. "In addition, as the first study in dialysis patients to document an association between higher thyrotropin levels and low levels of physical function, a strong predictor of death, future studies are needed to determine whether correction of thyroid status with exogenous thyroid hormone can improve physical function in this population."​

Source:

https://www.asn-online.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Thyroid cancer patients with bone metastases have worse survival, study finds
IBS scientists uncover biological pathway that contributes to thyroid disorder
Thyroid cancer surgery complications higher than previously thought, study suggests
Phthalate exposure linked to depressed thyroid function in young girls
High levels of thyroid hormone linked to more weight loss after bariatric surgery
New guidelines for ultrasound-based risk stratification system to identify thyroid nodules that warrant biopsy
Penn State researchers show possible link between partial meltdown at TMI and thyroid cancers
Fluid overload may increase risk of early death in kidney failure patients on hemodialysis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Oticon Opn is a hearing aid that allows connection to a smartphone and supports all the internet-enabled connectivity that you have on the internet that smart devices support. We have specifically chosen a web-based community called “If This Then That” (IFTTT) because it is a relatively very easy to use third party service that is supported by a lot of the large global device manufacturers.

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medication nonadherence is the phenomenon of people not sticking to their medication. Either stopping completely before they're supposed to, or taking it irregularly, at such a rate that it's below the optimal level.

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
IU researchers discover new therapy with potential to reverse damage from acute kidney injury