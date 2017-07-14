Researchers detect new gene mutation linked to Fanconi anemia

July 14, 2017

Fanconi anemia is a rare genetic disease characterized by bone marrow failure heralded by low platelet counts and unusually large red blood cells. Mutations in over 20 genes have been identified as causative for Fanconi anemia, which encode proteins commonly involved in DNA repair mechanisms.

The failure to repair DNA is considered the source of increased cancer risk in individuals with Fanconi anemia. Ongoing efforts to identify additional genes and pathways linked to this disease may concurrently reveal potential susceptibility genes for hereditary cancers.

This week in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), a team led by Detlev Schindler at the Julius-Maximilians-Universität (JMU) Würzburg in Bavaria, Germany, reports classical Fanconi anemia symptoms in a 12-year-old individual without mutations in any of the known Fanconi anemia genes.

Related Stories

Mutations detected

Sequencing of this individual's genome detected mutations in both alleles of the gene RFWD3, which encodes an enzyme that helps target other proteins on single-stranded DNA for degradation. This process is impaired in patient's cells which rendered them more sensitive to chromosome breakage and DNA damage, compared to cells from healthy individuals.

Other cells either lacking RFWD3 or genetically engineered with the patient's missense mutation showed similar DNA repair defects, which were rescued by expression of wild-type RFWD3. Moreover, RFWD3-deficient mice exhibited a phenotype that resembles other mouse models of Fanconi anemia. Together, these findings support the identification of RFWD3 as a Fanconi anemia gene.

Schindler and collaborators further describe the mechanisms by which RFWD3 mediates DNA repair in two accompanying studies recently published in Molecular Cell. Future explorations of this enzyme may reveal its importance as a therapeutic target in certain subtypes of Fanconi anemia or cancer.

Source:

https://www.uni-wuerzburg.de/en/sonstiges/meldungen/detail/artikel/neue-genmutation-bei-fanconi-anaemie/

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

FDA panel recommends new breakthrough gene therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)
Study finds link between gene mutation and retinitis pigmentosa in U.S. Hispanic families
Scientists show way to edit genome of disease-carrying mosquitoes
FDA advisory committee recommends Novartis' CAR-T therapy for young leukemia patients
Researchers identify new disease gene for early-onset axonal neuropathy and mild intellectual disability
Finnish researchers find accumulation of gene mutations in some patients with rheumatoid arthritis
Finnish mothers carry rare gene variants that protect them from pre-eclampsia, study finds
Scientists link new gene clusters to poor breast cancer prognosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Oticon Opn is a hearing aid that allows connection to a smartphone and supports all the internet-enabled connectivity that you have on the internet that smart devices support. We have specifically chosen a web-based community called “If This Then That” (IFTTT) because it is a relatively very easy to use third party service that is supported by a lot of the large global device manufacturers.

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medication nonadherence is the phenomenon of people not sticking to their medication. Either stopping completely before they're supposed to, or taking it irregularly, at such a rate that it's below the optimal level.

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New partnership to advance novel airway-delivered gene therapy for treating pulmonary hypertension