University of Birmingham secures NIHR funding to launch Global Health Research Group

July 14, 2017

The University of Birmingham has secured £2 million from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) to launch a research group aimed at improving healthcare for patients with lung diseases around the world.

The NIHR Global Health Research Group on Global COPD in Primary Care will be based at the University of Birmingham and will be co-directed by Dr Rachel Jordan and Professor Peymané Adab at the University's Institute of Applied Health Research, who will work with leading primary care experts in China, Brazil, Georgia and FYR Macedonia.

Together they will embark on several research projects over the next two years to find better ways of early detection and improving the management of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in primary care and the community in each of the four global regions, with transferrable lessons to other settings and countries.

COPD is a progressive lung disease, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis. COPD is mainly caused by smoking, but particularly in less developed countries, exposure to indoor air pollution, passive smoking and gases and fumes from the workplace can also be important causes of the disease.

There is no cure for COPD, but treatment can help ease symptoms, lower the chance of complications and hospitalizations, and generally improve quality of life. Over half of those with the condition do not know they have it, and so earlier diagnosis could improve the outcome for patients.

Professor Peymané Adab, Professor of Public Health at the University of Birmingham, said: "We are delighted to have secured this funding which will enable us to deliver research that will have a real impact and will lead to measurable benefits to COPD patients living in low and middle-income countries around the world.

Related Stories

"Sharing our expertise, we will work with our international partners to identify areas of priority within each individual country and we will provide them with the skills and training required to ensure they are equipped to improve their own research capacity to impact on the diagnosis and treatment of COPD."

Dr Rachel Jordan, Senior Lecturer in Public Health & Epidemiology, said: "This important research will continue to build on the University of Birmingham's established position as a top 100 global university and is part of our clear vision to make a difference to not only our city, our region, and our nation, but also our world."

It is one of 33 new research units or groups announced today by The Department of Health. They have been funded by £120 million from NIHR's Global Health Research initiative which has given UK-based universities and research institutes the opportunity to develop and expand their existing global health work.

Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy said: "This funding allows our universities to strengthen their research and expertise as a leader in Global Health Research.

"The UK will continue to be at the forefront of health knowledge, and it is only right that we support developing nations as they improve care for patients and public."

Source:

http://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/latest/2017/07/university-of-birmingham-launches-global-research-project.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New data reveals potential of snus in reducing impact of tobacco-related diseases
Cigarette smoking causes diverse harm that extends way beyond the lungs
Scientists create method for mapping genome-wide DNA damage caused by chemical carcinogen
New paradigm of empathy-based medicine needed to improve outcomes in healthcare, say experts
Scientists shed new light on how tau protein transitions from liquid state to solid tangles
E-cigarette use linked to greater risk of subsequent cigarette smoking in youth
Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap
All-Star Healthcare Physical Medicine: Tailored therapies can decrease pain in neuropathy patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Oticon Opn is a hearing aid that allows connection to a smartphone and supports all the internet-enabled connectivity that you have on the internet that smart devices support. We have specifically chosen a web-based community called “If This Then That” (IFTTT) because it is a relatively very easy to use third party service that is supported by a lot of the large global device manufacturers.

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medication nonadherence is the phenomenon of people not sticking to their medication. Either stopping completely before they're supposed to, or taking it irregularly, at such a rate that it's below the optimal level.

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researcher explores ways to secure information and protect privacy in digital healthcare systems