New tool can identify infants with tuberous sclerosis complex at increased risk of developing ASD

July 17, 2017

A tool intended to detect signs of autism in high-risk infants can be used to help identify and treat patients with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a genetic disorder, who most need early intervention. Moreover, they can identify these patients earlier than ever before.

A new study, published online in Pediatric Neurology, evaluated children with TSC, which causes malformations and tumors in the brain and other vital organs and has a high prevalence of autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

"Single gene syndromes with a high prevalence of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as TSC, provide unique opportunities to investigate the underlying biology and identify potential treatments for ASD," says Jamie Capal, MD, a neurodevelopmental and autism specialist in the Division of Neurology at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and lead author of the study. "These disorders provide populations in which ASD symptoms can be identified and measured before the formal diagnosis of ASD is made."

Capal led the study of 79 children up to 24 months old. These children with TSC are part of a larger group of children enrolled in the TSC Autism Center of Excellence Research Network (TACERN). This is a multicenter study to identify biomarkers of ASD.

The researchers administered the Autism Observation Scale for Infants (AOSI) at 12 months of age followed by the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule-2 (ADOS-2), a diagnostic tool, at 24 months.

The AOSI was designed primarily as a research tool to identify early signs of autism in high-risk infants who have an older sibling with autism. The scale includes seven activities that allow researchers to observe behaviors such as visual tracking and response to facial emotion.

"The ASD group had a mean AOSI total score at 12 months significantly higher than the non-ASD group, demonstrating that it is a useful clinical tool in determining which infants with TSC are at increased risk of developing ASD." says Capal.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Oticon Opn is a hearing aid that allows connection to a smartphone and supports all the internet-enabled connectivity that you have on the internet that smart devices support. We have specifically chosen a web-based community called “If This Then That” (IFTTT) because it is a relatively very easy to use third party service that is supported by a lot of the large global device manufacturers.

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medication nonadherence is the phenomenon of people not sticking to their medication. Either stopping completely before they're supposed to, or taking it irregularly, at such a rate that it's below the optimal level.

