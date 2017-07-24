UNC receives $5.6 million from NIH to test therapeutic HIV vaccine

July 24, 2017

A multidisciplinary research team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been awarded more than $5.6 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to test a therapeutic vaccine in people living with HIV. Strengthening and redirecting the immune system's anti-HIV response are the primary goals of the five-year study.

"The first generation of this vaccine produced an impressive immune response in people living with HIV," said Nilu Goonetilleke, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Departments of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology at UNC. "Here we will test the second generation of this vaccine that we hope will be even better at targeting HIV reservoirs in the body."

Related Stories

A challenge to achieving an HIV cure is that the virus enters a resting state in the body. Latency-reversing agents have shown promise in awaking these dormant reservoirs. If the vaccine proves successful in boosting and controlling the immune system's response to HIV, it could eventually be paired with latency-reversing agents to clear the virus.

"The next step would be a combination study investigating a latency-reversing agent and the vaccine," Goonetilleke said. "Ultimately, we want to improve clearance of these reactivated cells and reduce the viral reservoir."

The study will recruit patients at UNC who are living with HIV, but who are virally suppressed due to antiretroviral therapy. Goonetilleke will work with colleagues across campus, including the Center for AIDS Research, the Division of Infectious Diseases and the Department of Biostatistics. The University of Oxford will provide the vaccine.

Source:

http://globalhealth.unc.edu/news/feature-stories/hiv-vaccine/

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UAlberta researchers find strong clues to underlying cause of HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders
Cow immunization may lead to new human vaccines and treatments for HIV, study finds
Transgender women cite harmful drug interactions as reason for not taking anti-HIV medications
Critical research strategies and interventions established for pediatric and adolescent HIV
WHO alerts countries to increasing trend of HIV drug resistance
High dose flu vaccine reduces risk of respiratory and all-cause hospitalizations, study finds
Prince Harry, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine organize roundtable to address needs of youth with HIV/AIDS
Potential vaccines could protect developing fetus from Zika virus, UTMB study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
First vaccine protecting against gonorrhea provides opportunity for vaccine development