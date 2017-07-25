Research offers explanation for ineffectiveness of checkpoint immunotherapy against bladder cancer

July 25, 2017

New research offers a possible explanation for why a new type of cancer treatment hasn't been working as expected against bladder cancer.

The study finds that checkpoint immunotherapy, which is designed to activate the immune system, is not effective on some bladder cancers because there are no immune cells in the tumors. The finding explains what is happening at a cellular level to prevent the immune cells from getting into the tumor and points scientists in the right direction towards developing a combination therapy that could work.

"It's been a mystery for decades as to how tumors escape the immune system," said Mads Daugaard, an assistant professor of urologic science at UBC and a senior scientist at the Vancouver Prostate Centre and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute (VCHRI). "We've identified a cellular signaling pathway that regulates whether the body's immune cells are allowed to infiltrate the tumor."

Related Stories

Bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada. There is only one line of chemotherapy available, cisplatin-based therapy, for invasive tumors. Once cancers become resistant, only checkpoint immunotherapy is approved as second-line treatment.

Atezolizumab is a checkpoint immunotherapy drug that strengthens the body's immune response and recently became the first new bladder cancer drug to be approved in more than twenty years. Initial results were very promising but subsequent clinical trials have shown that only one in five patients showed an objective response to treatment. The reason for that has puzzled researchers, until now.

In this study, Daugaard and his colleagues, Dr. Peter Black, an associate professor in urologic sciences at UBC and a senior scientist at the Vancouver Prostate Centre and VCHRI, and a team of scientists from H3 Biomedicine headed by Ping Zhu, found that some invasive bladder cancer tumours block the immune cells from accessing it by activating a cell signaling pathway called the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPAR-γ) pathway.

"With this pathway, the tumors close the door to the immune system," said Daugaard. "Without immune cells in the tumor, checkpoint immunotherapy has little effect. Now we know what door the tumors are closing and we can therefore focus our efforts on breaking down that door and let the immune system back in."

Daugaard and his team have taken the first steps to develop a drug able to target the PPAR-γ pathway. The rationale is to use such a drug in combination with checkpoint immunotherapy treatment.

"The most efficient way to combat cancer would be to have the immune system take care of it itself. This is ultimately what we want to achieve," he said.

Source:

University of British Columbia

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Simple financial incentive may improve rate of colonoscopy screenings
Wistar scientists discover new therapeutic strategy for difficult-to-treat form of ovarian cancer
Advanced lung cancer patients get survival benefit with use of concurrent chemotherapy, proton therapy
Overweight or obesity in adolescence may increase colon cancer risk in adulthood
New genomic research partnership promises to redefine and transform cancer treatment
Scientists discover how CD44s molecule gives brain cancer cells a survival advantage
UK behind other European countries in cancer care, report says
Study seeks to understand social functioning among young adult cancer survivors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study shows how social interaction impacts treatment response in cancer patients