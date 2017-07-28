New study provides insight into impact of pediatric cancer across sub-Saharan Africa

July 28, 2017

Collated Childhood cancer statistics in sub-Saharan Africa have been published for the first time as a monograph in the peer reviewed journal ecancermedicalscience, allowing researchers and policymakers a critical new insight into the impact of pediatric cancer across this region.

On the African continent, only South Africa operates a childhood cancer registry on the national level. This new study brings together data from 16 of the smaller localized registers, collecting this scattered knowledge for the first time and presenting it in an accessible format.

Examining the data in context allows researchers to notice important trends, such as in Blantyre, Malawi's second-largest city. In Blantyre, the cumulative risk of a child developing Burkitt's Lymphoma -- a rare blood cancer -- is a startling two in every thousand. The study's authors call this incidence "remarkable." And the global research community is largely unaware of this. "Everything starts with awareness," says lead author Prof Cristina Stefan, Global Clinical Leader of Oncology for Roche Diagnostics International Ltd of Switzerland, and Director of the African Medical Research and Innovation Institute (AMRII). "It is highly necessary to publicize these data, which at the moment represent the best image of the malignant disease in children in the respective regions." Other factors, such as the prevalence of malaria and the Epstein-Barr virus, contribute to the unique epidemiology of childhood cancer in Africa.

Related Stories

Prof Stefan says: "Our colleagues can learn that the patterns and distribution of cancers in Africa are totally different from Europe and there is a need for further research into the roles of factors such as genetic predispositions, and the influence of infections and other comorbidities in the evolution of cancer.

"We have learned many universal lessons about data collection as we prepared this work. Our hope is that the publication of this monograph will open the forums for future discussions and that the work will be referenced for the better understanding of cancer in children in Africa and used to improve outcomes for children affected there."

In the meantime, the study has been published in an open access journal so that the data is freely available to help public health policy makers and health agencies better plan allocation of existing medical resources to help prevent deaths which would be avoidable in higher income countries.

Source:

http://ecancer.org/news/12063-understanding-the-impact-of-childhood-cancer-rates-across-sub-saharan-africa.php

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study provides fresh insights into how the body detects early signs of cancer
Neuro-oncology scientists discover unique molecular mechanism that maintains glioma stem cells
Researchers discover potential chemical 'silver bullet' to reduce risk of colon cancer
Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test
Researchers develop online tool to predict survival of cancer patients
Stem cell-based method selectively targets cancerous tissue while preventing toxic side effects
People who undergo CT lung cancer screening more likely to stop smoking
Study reveals effectiveness of neoadjuvant chemotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England
You might also like... ×
Overweight or obesity in adolescence may increase colon cancer risk in adulthood