Researchers unravel how acidic conditions favor protein misfolding in deadly diseases

July 28, 2017

Using an array of modern biochemical and structural biology techniques, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have begun to unravel the mystery of how acidity influences a small protein called serum amyloid A (SAA).

The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, may help design new treatments for the life-threatening human disorder called secondary systemic amyloidosis (AA).

Amyloidoses are disorders in which abnormal proteins build up in tissues and organs. One of such disorders is AA amyloidosis, which is a complication of chronic inflammation that is common worldwide in developing countries.

This complication often occurs in patients already suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, lupus, tuberculosis and other inflammatory diseases.

Related Stories

According to the researchers, acidic conditions favor misfolding and harmful accumulation of various proteins in AA, Alzheimer's disease, and many other deadly human disorders called protein misfolding diseases or amyloidoses. "The molecular underpinnings for this harmful process have up to now been unclear, limiting our ability to block or slow down the disease. However, we have now determined at a molecular level why acidic conditions favor formation of toxic misfolded aggregates of a protein called SAA. In short, we explained why this small protein on acid can wreak havoc in the cell," explained Olga Gursky, PhD, professor of Physiology & Biophysics at BUSM and a principal investigator on this study.

The researchers found that at certain acidic conditions SAA forms very unusual small clusters which not only provide a storage form for the protein but also dissolve cellular membranes if the acidity is right. The right acidic conditions occur in parts of cells called lysosomes that normally degrade unwanted proteins. "Our results suggest how this cell defense fails in AA amyloidosis. At acidic pH, toxic protein clusters discovered in our study damage lysosomes and release their contents into cells, thus killing the cells and ultimately forming harmful plaques that spread to vital organs. These clusters may provide a missing link in our understanding of the initiation and progression of the major human disease called secondary amyloidosis, or AA," explained Shobini Jayaraman, PhD, senior scientist in Physiology & Biophysics who is the corresponding and lead author of this study. The researchers hope this study will help establish new therapeutic targets and, ultimately, find much-needed new treatments for this form of systemic amyloidosis. "The earlier we can block this harmful process, the better are our chances of actually helping patients."

Source:

Boston University Medical Center

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists find single protein that controls genes essential for spermatogenesis
Skin-applied microneedle patch boosts immunization to seasonal flu vaccine recipients, study finds
Scientists provide detailed view of tau protein structures found in Alzheimer's disease
A sugary drink with a protein-rich meal reduces fat metabolism, study reports
Novel procedure to seal off lymphatic fluid leaks improves symptoms in patients with single-ventricle disease
High intake of vegetable protein may protect women from early menopause
UMMS scientists design human protein-based tumor-targeting MRI contrast agent
Rhodanine-based compounds show inhibitory activity to prevent aggregation of Tau proteins

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UA researchers seek to better understand NHE8 protein’s role in GI disorders, colon cancer