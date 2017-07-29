Drug overdose deaths on the rise in Ohio

July 29, 2017

In light of the Ohio opioid epidemic, Advanced Recovery Systems, an integrated behavioral healthcare management company, recently opened an addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment facility in Groveport: The Recovery Village Columbus. Located 10 miles away from Columbus, this new facility opened on July 11, 2017 and is now accepting patients.

The leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50 is drug overdose. This means Americans have a higher probability of dying from an overdose than dying from a car crash, disease, drowning or HIV/AIDS. In the state of Ohio alone, 1 out of every 58 people abuse opioids, and over 4,100 people died from drug overdoses in 2016. The most used drugs in the Buckeye State are cocaine, meth, marijuana and opioids such as heroin, oxycodone, morphine and codeine. It is more important now than ever that we raise awareness about the dangers of these substances, while also providing quality resources to those seeking treatment.

To assist those struggling, their families and new patients, The Recovery Village created new resources which allows visitors to find valuable information on drug misuse and rehabilitation centers in Ohio by selecting a nearby city. Resources include locations of local Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and SMART Recovery meetings, as well as phone numbers for The Recovery Village, alcohol abuse, drug abuse and poison control center hotlines.

