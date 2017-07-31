Boise State professors win $37,000 grant from NASA to study impact of bone loss in space

July 31, 2017

Our slim body of knowledge of the universe is vastly overshadowed by what we do not know – whether there is sentient life on other planets, whether there are other planets that can sustain human life, even how long-term space travel physically affects human beings.

Boise State professors Gunes Uzer and Julia Oxford have been awarded a one-year, $37,000 grant from NASA to research that last question. Gunes, an assistant professor of mechanical and biomedical engineering, and biology professor Oxford are studying the impacts of bone loss in space – in other words, how living in a gravity-free environment affects astronaut health in terms of incidents of osteoporosis and other musculoskeletal diseases.

Related Stories

Bone fracture risk due to weightlessness is a significant challenge for future space missions. Here on earth, individuals who cannot bear weight on a limb or limbs due to injury, aging or disease, risk bone deterioration that can impact their quality of life. These risks are paralleled on space missions by a lack of gravity. To prevent microgravity associated bone loss, astronauts exercise rigorously two hours per day, on average. However, it is unlikely that these long exercise regimens will able to keep up with continual bone loss during longer space missions planned in near future, which means researchers need new strategies to slow bone loss and more fully harness exercise's potential.

Uzer and Oxford aim to do just that with their project, "Role Cellular Connectivity in Maintaining Osteogenesis under Simulated Microgravity in Response to Mechanical Challenges." The researchers have shown that being exposed to periods of low-intensity mechanical signals (LMMS) helps promote bone density and growth. Essentially, the researchers created gentle platforms for astronauts to stand on that buzz between 30 to 90Hz frequency and 0.1-1g magnitude (1g is what glues people to earth).

"Think like you are standing on a giant iPhone and someone calls you," Uzer explained. "Ultimately, this signal is an approximation of the forces generated by the muscular contractions during a nice walk along the green belt … your cells know and recognize these signals."

Uzer and Oxford believe that LMMS promotes bone density and growth. Not only that, but these mechanical signals could strengthen intracellular proteins called LINC (Linker of Nucleoskeleton and Cytoskeleton), which in some sense wakes the cells up and make them more aware of their surroundings, including exercise.

Source:

https://www.boisestate.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Moderate-intensity aerobic exercise can be safe therapeutic for non-dialysis CKD patients
Kefir may be great way for cancer survivors to enjoy post-exercise dairy drink, researchers say
UA researchers explain exercise-brain connection from evolutionary perspective
Study shows long-lasting benefits of exercise in early life
Researchers explore how physical exercise affects brain metabolism
UD researchers combat chronic kidney disease with exercise
Exercise may not be equally effective in males and females, research shows
Researchers aim to examine respiratory effects of body weight in preteens

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Commonly prescribed gastric acid drug may increase death risk, study shows