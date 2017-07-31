Study recommends revision of current guidelines for assessing orthostatic hypotension

July 31, 2017

A new study led by Johns Hopkins researchers suggests that testing for the presence of orthostatic hypotension, a form of low blood pressure, be performed within one minute of standing after a person has been lying down. Current guidelines recommend taking the measurement three minutes after a person stands up.

"Our findings suggest that a blood pressure assessment within the first minute is a better way to assess health risks due to orthostatic hypertension and that waiting three minutes might miss at-risk status," says Stephen Juraschek, M.D., Ph.D., a general internal medicine fellow at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the research paper's first author.

A report of the study, published July 24 in JAMA Internal Medicine, suggests revising current guidelines in use since the late 1990s.

Orthostatic hypotension (OH), sometimes called postural hypotension, is a common medical condition in older adults, marked by dizziness, lightheadedness, and even fainting when they stand up. Clinically, a person is diagnosed with OH when systolic blood pressure (the top number in a blood pressure reading) drops by at least 20 mmHg during transition from lying down to standing up, or when diastolic blood pressure (the bottom reading) drops by at least 10mmHg within three minutes after standing.

While a healthy person's blood pressure will return to their usual readings (baseline) almost immediately after such a test, blood pressure for people with OH will linger at lower values for a while. Although sometimes related to medication side effects, anemia or dehydration, OH in many cases has unknown causes. It may increase risk of falls and strokes, which can be lethal.

The current three-minute measurement threshold was implemented after a review of studies and a consensus statement from the American Academy of Neurology in the late 1990s. This statement was later reiterated in 2011. In practice, however, clinicians often do not wait the recommended three minutes to measure blood pressure due to time constraints, says Juraschek.

To learn whether waiting or not waiting for the three-minute threshold made any difference in risk assessment, Juraschek and his team analyzed blood pressure data already gathered on more than 15,000 people ages 45 to 64 during the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study (ARIC), conducted from 1987 to 1989.

For their study, the research team focused on data taken from 11,429 participants who had at least four orthostatic hypotension measurements over time, and looked for any links between measurement times and falls, fractures, fainting and car crashes, all identified by active surveillance of participants' hospitalizations and related Medicare and Medicaid claims data from 1991 to 2013. The study also looked at time of measurement in association with death, determined based on hospital discharge records, coroner reports, the National Death Index and next-of-kin interviews.

Related Stories

Of the participants, 54 percent (6,211 of 11,429) were women and 26 percent (2,930) were black, with an average age of 54. Nearly 10 percent (1,138) of participants self-reported a history of dizziness upon standing.

The researchers found that measurements taken within 30 seconds of standing were associated with the highest rates per 1,000 person-years of fracture (18.9), fainting (17.0) and death (31.4). Measurements taken within one minute were associated with the highest rate of falls (13.2 per 1,000 person-years) and car crashes (2.5). Measurements taken within 30 seconds were associated with the greatest proportion, 13.5 percent, of self-reported dizziness.

Juraschek said the findings support the idea that OH assessments performed within one minute of standing are most strongly related to self-reported dizziness and individual adverse outcomes.

"If someone comes into the clinic with dizziness, we try to assess his/her risk of falling or other consequences of dizziness in the future," says Juraschek. "These results show that assessing OH within the first minute not only is OK, but also makes a lot of sense because it's more predictive of future falls."

Current treatments for chronic OH include physical therapy to improve balance, lifestyle changes including drinking more fluid and eating smaller meals, altering the environment (such as using grip bars), coaching patients how to safely stand up, and changing or stopping medications, especially sedatives or certain antidepressants, that are thought to be associated with OH.

Source:

http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/media/releases/guidelines_for_assessing_orthostatic_hypotension_should_be_changed_new_study_recommends_

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Type 1 diabetes clinical trial reaches halfway point for enrollment and treatment
Diabetes-induced changes in oral microbiome promote periodontal bone loss
Erectile dysfunction found to be common in men with diabetes
More than 100 million Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes, latest CDC report reveals
Diabetes leads to increase in autonomic and small fiber neuropathy
EKF Diagnostics issues new educational guide to ‘Diabetes and HbA1c testing’
Emergence of diabetes could be monitored using our Google searches
Study: Patients discharged from emergency department with AKI remain at increased risk of death

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers find uncertainty in accuracy of blood pressure measurements