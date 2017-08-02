Vision Express research reveals 30% of UK drivers are overdue an eye test

MP Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield) is calling for the UK's drivers to stop putting themselves and their families at risk this summer by ensuring they have had a recent eye test.

New research revealed today by Vision Express has found:

Almost 30% of UK drivers are overdue an eye test, with 4% admitting to never having had one

Drivers with uncorrected vision which falls short of legal thresholds face potential insurance invalidation, a heavy fine, penalty license points and even driving disqualification

On average, Brits will be spending almost three hours in their vehicles en-route to their UK holiday destination and will be travelling with three people, including one child

There will be increased pressure on UK roads this summer with 50% of Brits families holidaying in the UK, compared with 38% last year

Brits are more likely to have their cars stocked with drinks and snacks, rather than they are to have had a recent eye test

The new driver research reveals almost one in three UK drivers are overdue an eye test and worse still, 4% have never had one. And, when it comes to planning a long drive, Brits are more likely to spend time stocking their vehicles with drinks and snacks, rather than checking their vision is fit to drive by having a recent eye test.

When polled by Vision Express, almost three in 10 Brits said they were staycationing in the South West, closely followed by Scotland, Wales and the South East. Research also revealed that, on average, UK drivers will be travelling for almost three hours to reach their holiday destination with three people in the vehicle, including one child.