Animal robots could bring positive benefits for people with dementia, Griffith study shows

August 3, 2017

Using animal robots in the care of people with dementia has a modest but significant benefit, a new Griffith University study has revealed.

Published this week in The Journal of American Medical Directors Association (JAMDA), the study follows on previous research by Professor Wendy Moyle and her team at Griffith’s Menzies Health Institute Queensland, which showed that the introduction of a robotic seal called “Paro” could bring positive benefits for people with dementia, including reduced anxiety and a decreased tendency to wander.

Invented by Japanese engineers and commercially used in several countries, the Paro– which costs around $8,500 - can respond to touch, temperature and voice and can even learn its name. Paro is used as robotic pet therapy in situations in particular where live animals are no longer possible.

This latest study supported by National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) funding, is the largest study that has ever been conducted using social robots. The researchers recruited 415 residents, aged 60 plus and with a diagnosis of dementia, from 28 long-term care facilities in South-East Queensland.

The recruits were randomly given 10-weeks of either individual, non-facilitated 15-minute sessions, three times a week with Paro, or a plush toy (Paro with robotic features disabled), or continued routine facility care as usual.

Researchers used video recordings of residents’ during and after the 10-week intervention period to assess changes in residents’ levels of engagement with the Paro or plush toy, mood states (i.e emotions) and agitation.

“We found that residents in the Paro group were significantly more verbally and visually engaged with the Paro than those in the plush toy group, suggesting that the robotics were beneficial,” says Professor Moyle.

“Clinically, the differences between the two groups were small for verbal engagement (talking to the robot/plush toy), but more pronounced than visual engagement (looking at Paro or plush toy) suggesting that residents were stimulated by verbal responses from Paro.

Related Stories

“Both the Paro and plush toy groups were more effective than usual routine care, producing greater reductions in residents’ display of neutral affect (i.e displays of no facial emotion). Paro, however, was specifically more effective than usual routine care in improving residents’ expression of pleasure.”

Paro demonstrated some effectiveness in reducing agitated behavior when compared to usual care, although the size of this difference was small, says Professor Moyle.

“Our analyzes also suggested that there was an initial positive, novelty response to Paro and plush toy from residents. This short-term effect was strongest for visual engagement with the Paro and plush toy, and for pleasure.”

Professor Moyle says the study findings support the effectiveness of Paro, but also suggest that where there are limited resources, a soft toy animal may be used effectively with a person with dementia.

She stresses that:

a robotic animal such as Paro should not be used to replace staff time, but rather be used during those inevitable periods when staff are otherwise preoccupied or when the individual may benefit from comfort and stimulation.

Staff need to fully understand how to use the Paro and its technology before it can be effectively used with people with dementia.

Professor Moyle states that the study has added important understandings to the use of robotic animals with people with dementia in long-term care, and that further research is now needed that looks to identify the characteristics of people who will benefit from the Paro robot and plush toy.

“Knowing what works best, who with, and in what situations, will add to our understanding further of how Paro can be used in real clinical settings,” concludes Professor Moyle.

Source:

https://www.griffith.edu.au/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Racial disparity in dementia risk, experts report
New substance restores brain function in Alzheimer's animal model
New report highlights beneficial effects of nonmedical interventions for people with dementia
Study: People with confusion caused by dementia or delirium have worse treatment outcomes
Patients with postoperative delirium more likely to suffer dementia
New method may help distinguish frontotemporal dementia from Alzheimer's disease
These preventive measures might help delay dementia or cognitive decline
Study finds no convincing evidence to support link between PPI use and dementia risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Targeting risk factors throughout life stages could prevent 35% of dementia cases, study reveals