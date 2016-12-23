LifePoint Health earns Chest Pain Center Accreditation for 35 facilities

Thirty-five LifePoint Health® facilities earned Chest Pain Center Accreditation in 2016, bringing the total number of accredited facilities to 63, as part of a system-wide collaboration between LifePoint Health® (NASDAQ: LPNT) and the American College of Cardiology.
This success is a continuation of LifePoint's effort to accredit all 72 of its facilities across the country, working in concert with ACC Accreditation Services, formerly the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care.
"ACC Accreditation Services is proud to collaborate with LifePoint to ensure that each of its hospitals is expertly equipped to deal with patients who arrive with symptoms of a heart attack," said Abraham Joseph, vice president of ACC Accreditation Services. "LifePoint's ongoing commitment to ensuring excellence in quality cardiovascular care and patient safety should be commended."
Hospitals that receive Chest Pain Center Accreditation have demonstrated a strong commitment to effectively reducing variations of care, bridge existing gaps in treatment and ultimately improving patient outcomes and treatment. Accredited hospitals have successfully taken steps to enhance the entire patient experience, starting by improving coordination among community responders and emergency medical services, and expanding to enhance the emergency department experience and refine the transition from surgical intervention (if necessary) to cardiac rehab and discharge.
"At LifePoint, we are deeply committed to delivering high-quality care close to home for the communities we serve," said David Dill, president and chief operating officer of LifePoint. "With many of our facilities being the sole provider in their communities, it is imperative that we have the right processes in place to ensure the delivery of timely and effective chest pain care in our emergency rooms, and that our clinical teams have the right training to deliver that care. I am proud that so many of our facilities have committed to this program, earned accreditation, and will continue working to improve emergency care for our communities even further."
The facilities that earned Chest Pain Center Accreditation in 2016 include:
- Acadian Medical Center
Eunice, Louisiana
- Andalusia Health
Andalusia, Alabama
- Ashley Regional Medical Center
Vernal, Utah
- Bolivar Medical Center
Cleveland, Mississippi
- Castleview Hospital
Price, Utah
- Clark Regional Medical Center
Winchester, Kentucky
- Colorado Plains Medical Center
Fort Morgan, Colorado
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Johnstown, Pennsylvania
- Danville Regional Medical Center
Danville, Virginia
- Ennis Regional Medical Center
Ennis, Texas
- Harris Regional Hospital
Sylva, North Carolina
- Haywood Regional Medical Center
Clyde, North Carolina
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center
Mayfield, Kentucky
- Livingston Regional Hospital
Livingston, Tennessee
- Los Alamos Medical Center
Los Alamos, New Mexico
- Memorial Medical Center
Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Ville Platte, Louisiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Mexia, Texas
- Person Memorial Hospital
Roxboro, North Carolina
- Rutherford Regional Health System
Rutherfordton, North Carolina
- SageWest Health Care - Lander
Lander, Wyoming
- SageWest Health Care - Riverton
Riverton, Wyoming
- Scott Memorial Hospital
Scottsburg, Indiana
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System - Pulaski
Pulaski, Tennessee
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System - Sewanee
Sewanee, Tennessee
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System - Winchester
Winchester, Tennessee
- Swain Community Hospital
Bryson City, North Carolina
- Trousdale Medical Center
Hartsville, Tennessee
- Twin County Regional Healthcare
Galax, Virginia
- UP Health System - Bell
Ishpeming, Michigan
- UP Health System - Marquette
Marquette, Michigan
- UP Health System - Portage
Hancock, Michigan
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Selma, Alabama
- Western Plains Medical Complex
Dodge City, Kansas
- Wilson Medical Center
Wilson, North Carolina
Throughout 2017, another cohort of LifePoint hospitals will be working toward Chest Pain and/or Heart Failure accreditation or reaccreditation as the company strives to achieve Chest Pain Center Accreditation at every hospital in its system.
"Our mission is making communities healthier," said Dill, "and the work our hospitals are doing through this accreditation process is making a real impact. We are so pleased with the progress our facilities have made and are grateful for the guidance and partnership that ACC Accreditation Services has provided throughout this journey."
ACC Accreditation Services has accredited more than 1,000 hospitals and other facilities over the past 18 years to improve clinical processes for the treatment of heart disease.
Source:
American College of Cardiology